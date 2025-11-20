UKZN clarifies Mary de Haas neither its employee nor professor [VIDEO]

De Haas testified about her experience as a social anthropologist and a violence monitor in KZN.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has distanced itself from human rights activist and violence monitor Mary de Haas, saying she is neither an employee nor a professor at the institution.

UKZN said it was inundated with enquiries regarding its association with De Haas following her appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday, where she was referred to as “professor.”

Ad hoc committee

De Haas testified at the Parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

She was called in to testify following suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s testimony, in which he stated that her complaints were among the reasons he disbanded the political killings task team (PKTT).

ALSO READ: Accountability in SA reduced to political performance

Clarification

The university clarified its association with De Haas

“For clarity, Ms de Haas is not an employee of the University and is not a professor at UKZN. She retired from the then University of Natal in 2002, where she served as a Senior Lecturer and Programme Director in Social Anthropology.”

UKZM said De Haas’ current association with UKZN is limited to the title of Honorary Research Fellow in the School of Law.

“This is an honorary position and does not involve employment or teaching responsibilities.

“While she has collaborated with members of the Navi Pillay Research Group, she also conducts independent research, which is entirely separate from the University, and this includes work on violent crime and policing,” UKZN said.

The university reiterated that it will not comment on evidence presented before the ad hoc committee.

♦️ Must Watch ♦️



In her line of questioning, the EFF Deputy Secretary-General, Hon. @LeighAnnMathys, exposed that Dr. Mary de Haas does not hold a doctorate, rather, she received an honorary doctorate from Rhodes University during the Ad Hoc Committee investigation into… pic.twitter.com/Q61YiexaqV — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 18, 2025

Not a professor

In her evidence before the committee, de Haas testified to her experience as a social anthropologist and a violence monitor in KZN.

However, EFF Deputy Secretary-General Leigh-Ann Mathys said De Haas did not hold a doctorate and that she received an honorary doctorate from Rhodes University.

When Mathys asked De Haas about her qualifications, she replied that she does not have a doctorate and is not a professor.

“People call me that. I’m not a professor; I did not get an official professorship because I haven’t finished the PhD that would have gotten me one.”

Testimony

During her appearance before the ad hoc committee, the ANC, MK party, and ActionSA MPs were unimpressed by De Haas’ testimony, as she withheld some names, especially those she cited as sources of the allegations against the PKTT.

However, MPs said withholding names would hinder them from executing their duties.

ALSO READ: Brown Mogotsi alleges Zulu King and Mkhwanazi suspected of working for CIA