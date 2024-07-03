Biden commits to ‘working closely’ with Ramaphosa, to visit SA

Relations between South Africa and the United States have not always been smooth.

FILE. President Joe Biden shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

United States (US) President Joe Biden has committed to “working closely” with South Africa’s seventh administration on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development, and climate change.

Biden phoned President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to congratulate him on the election and the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet, which includes several members from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), among others.

ALSO READ: US bill to counter ‘malign’ Russian activities could badly affect Africa, says Ramaphosa

According to the Presidency, Biden told Ramaphosa on Tuesday that he would collaborate with South Africa during its Presidency of the G20 in 2025. Biden also confirmed his intention to visit South Africa and participate in the G20 meetings.

“The President expressed his appreciation for this commitment and extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to South Africa,” the Presidency said.

Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams.

South Africa will host a summit of heads of state and government as President of the G20 in 2025.

In a media briefing earlier this year, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that preparations for the summit were underway.

“This is a significant event for South Africa as the first country in Africa to host such a gathering, not only because of the expected numbers but also due to the enduring impact anticipated,” Ntshavheni said.

ALSO READ: SA govt denies US claims of supplying weapons to Russia, clarifies inquiry establishment

“Cabinet is confident that South Africa will successfully host the G20 Summit, as it has with previous major events such as the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa Summit and the African Growth and Opportunity Act Forum.”

US-South Africa relations

Relations between South Africa and the United States have not always been smooth.

The two countries have clashed on several issues, including South Africa’s relations with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Ramaphosa’s administration has refrained from condemning Russia for the invasion, opting instead for discussions between the two countries to end the war.

ALSO READ: Putin explains his reasons and goals of ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine to Ramaphosa

In response, the US introduced the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, requiring Biden to assess the relationship between the United States and South Africa.

The Act seeks to determine if South Africa has undermined US national security or foreign policy interests.

In 2022, the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act was introduced, directing the Secretary of State to develop and submit to Congress a strategy and implementation plan outlining US efforts to counter the “malign influence” and activities of Russia and its proxies in Africa.

ALSO READ: SA approached to mediate in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Ramaphosa

It also aimed to counter such activities and hold African governments and officials accountable for supporting these activities.

Disputes over Lady R

In May last year, US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety sparked controversy by suggesting that South Africa had supplied weapons to Russia.

The ambassador claimed during a media briefing that the Russian vessel Lady R docked at Simon’s Town naval base and received weapons from the South African government.

ALSO READ: US ambassador admitted he ‘crossed the line’ and ‘apologised unreservedly’ – Dirco

The government denied the allegations and established an independent panel, led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, to investigate.

The panel found no evidence to suggest that South Africa had loaded weapons onto Lady R for export to Russia or that any criminal conduct occurred during the docking or offloading of the ship.

It also confirmed that all necessary permits for the importation of equipment delivered by the ship had been properly obtained.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m SA’s only president, whether you like it or not’ – Ramaphosa won’t disclose contents of Lady R shipment

However, if Tuesday’s telephone conversation between the two presidents is anything to go by, relations will remain stable for the foreseeable future, given their shared commitment to advancing the “special relationship” between their countries.