WATCH: Angry rhino destroys bakkie after being relocated to new farm

A rhino took its frustration out on a bakkie after it was relocated to a game farm in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Willie Viljoen, the owner of the wildlife relocation company Willie Viljoen Wildbedryf, posted a video of the rhino destroying a Toyota Hilux bakkie after it was released from its trailer.

In the video, the white rhino seems to be calmly walking away but then turns around and hits the trailer with its horn.

It then moves to the front of the bakkie and almost flips the vehicle. After smashing the car for a few seconds, the animal runs off into the bush.

‘White rhinos usually docile’

Viljoen said his company often relocates rhinos. He said the rhino’s behaviour in the video was not normal.

“White rhinos are usually docile by nature, but as can be seen in the video, there are rare exceptions to the rule.

“Instances where white rhinos bump into the vehicles are so rare that we don’t even take it into account as being a ‘problem’,” he said.

He said his company accepts the risks of working with wild animals.

“Obviously, attacking the stationary vehicle was not normal or predictable behaviour, but that’s nature.”

Viljoen added that no people nor animals were harmed during the rhino’s tantrum.

New bakkie needed

He also joked about needing to buy a new bakkie after the rhino demolished his vehicle.

“I was thinking of buying a new bakkie sometime… apparently it’s happening sooner than planned,” he joked.

“Also, rhino transport will unfortunately be postponed until further notice.”

