WATCH: Gillooly’s interchange truck crash shuts N3; airport-bound motorists face massive delays

'Anyone headed to OR Tambo International Airport is going to be late.'

Motorists travelling to the East Rand via the N3 highway have been urged to take alternative routes due to an almost hour-long delay.

The delay follows a truck overturning and spilling its load on the northbound N3 at the ramp to the eastbound N12, at Gillooly’s Interchange, on Thursday morning.

N3 closed

According to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Millicent Xaba, the ramp is currently closed while cleanup operations continue.

“The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Freeway Unit and Sanral officials are on scene monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to approach with caution, consider alternative routes, and expect delays.”

Traffic is being diverted to the R24 westbound to take the Concord offramp.

“In the meantime, the closure of the road might take approximately three hours from now,” Xaba said.

Traffic backed up

One motorist told The Citizen that she made a U-turn and went back home as traffic was severely congested.

“The highway by Gillooly’s is completely closed off. There is a huge truck overturned. Anyone headed for the airport is gonna be late because there is literally, I was checking the GPS, an hour’s delay and backup of the traffic there.”

Motorists have been urged to approach the area with caution.