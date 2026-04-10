Trucks block N3 highway towards Gauteng and KZN, expect significant delays

All traffic is currently stacked at the scene of the closure.

Motorists travelling on the N3 Toll Route have been warned about a total road closure near 42nd Hill, Harrismith.

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), trucks are currently obstructing the N3 Toll Route in both directions at N3-7X 36.0 N near the Harrismith North Interchange (I/C 34) in the Free State.

Significant delays

“All traffic is currently stacked at the scene of the closure, resulting in significant delays toward Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). N3TC recommends that road users delay their travels to the area until further notice,” said Thania Dhoogra, Chief Operating Officer of the N3TC.

“Feedback just in from the scene is that more than one truck is involved in the obstruction near 42 Hill, Harrismith. Further information will follow as soon as possible.”

Easter traffic

The N3 experienced heavy traffic congestion this week following the Easter holiday break.

Traffic volumes increased significantly as holidaymakers, travellers, and church congregants undertook various activities, including religious pilgrimages, during the long weekend.

The N3 Toll Route between Gauteng and KZN is one of the most heavily trafficked transport routes in Africa. Trucks account for approximately 44% of all vehicles using this strategic corridor, a pattern that remains consistent on weekends and during holiday periods.

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KZN.

Highway closed

On Thursday, motorists travelling to the East Rand via the N3 highway were urged to take alternative routes due to an almost hour-long delay.

The delay followed a truck overturning and spilling its load on the northbound N3 at the ramp to the eastbound N12, at Gillooly’s Interchange, on Thursday morning.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Millicent Xaba said the ramp was closed for cleanup operations.

Traffic was diverted to the R24 westbound to the Concord offramp. One motorist told The Citizen that she made a U-turn and went back home as traffic was severely congested.