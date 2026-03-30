One dead, another injured in multiple truck collision in KZN

One truck driver sustained moderate injuries.

One person has been killed and another injured in a multiple-truck collision in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on the M7 Durban-bound highway before the Bellville off-ramp at about 8.30am on Monday morning.

‘Carnage’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel arrived on scene to find “total chaos”.

“They found total carnage as a truck had collided with the rear of a secondary truck, believed to have been broken down on the freeway.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that two occupants were in the rear of the truck. Unfortunately, one of them, a passenger, her male, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him; he was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng motorists warned: Heavy fines loom for unroadworthy vehicles

Freeway closed

Jamieson said the driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and was transported by life-support paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care.

“The freeway was closed for quite some time to allow emergency personnel to work on the scene with investigations and clearing of the scene. I’d advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs.”

Jamieson said at this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown; however, Saps were in attendance and will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Easter traffic

Meanwhile, with just a few days before the start of the Easter long weekend, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said traffic volumes have been relatively busy on the route this weekend.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly during the long weekend as holidaymakers, travellers, and church congregants undertake various activities, including religious pilgrimages.

One of the major events over the Easter period is the annual ZCC pilgrimage to Moria. Church members from across the country travel to Limpopo, where the event has been held for more than 116 years since its inception in 1910.

The N3TC Chief Operating Officer, Thania Dhoogra, said around 1 400 vehicles per hour travelled southbound towards KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni horror crash: Drunk driver arrested after child killed