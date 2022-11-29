WATCH: Teacher stripped and beaten after allegedly having sex with pupil

Cheryl Kahla

A staff member of a secondary school in Mphahlele near Lebowakgomo in Limpopo was allegedly caught having sex with a pupil.

Members of the Seleteng community in Mphahlele beat the man and shared a video clip on social media.

Alleged statutory rape

As per unconfirmed reports, the man and the student attend the Kgagatlou Secondary School.

The Citizen contacted the Kgagatlou Secondary School but was referred to the Limpopo Department of Education.

The video below has been blurred for discretion. However, do proceed with caution.

WATCH: Man stripped and beaten

WATCH: A staff member of a secondary school in Mphahlele near Lebowakgomo in Limpopo was caught allegedly having sex with a pupil pic.twitter.com/hBFuhWZzTc— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) November 29, 2022

Mike Maringa from the media liaison office for the Limpopo Department of Education said he was aware of the video, but was still awaiting a full report.

While he could not confirm the age of the pupil, he said the act didn’t take place on school premises – the man and the pupil reportedly “went away for the weekend”.

We could not confirm if the man was a deputy principal (as per statements on social media) or a teacher.

This is a developing story. We will provide an update once the provincial department of education releases a statement.

South Africans respond

Needless to say, South Africans were enraged and commended the community for “dealing with the matter switfly”.

While several netizens referenced size (which is a topic for another day, really), others expressed concern for the safety of students.

One said: “I hope the learner is ok and I’m glad they caught him. Well done to the community”, while another added:

“I can bet it’s not the first time. Many more might come out. He’s been very comfortable doing this.”

‘Skop ‘n donor style’

One Twitter user said the Seleteng community is known for dealing with matters on their own terms: “They don’t play ko gae… known for dealing with criminals the Skop ‘n Donor style”.

“A lot of kids from there got pregnant through statutory rape. The deputy principal breached his employment boundaries. He was losing his career. Now he got a case against the community.”

Responses on social media

They do this with impunity,my lady’s always telling me how her male colleagues at her school sleep with students to a point of some impregnating them & the Principal does nothing about it. Its about time the community deals with these bastards.— JayMasterz (@Sean_Masterz14) November 29, 2022

Well done to umphakathi never disappointed us when comes to these cases that need them the most.— @Buhle_ndlangamandla (@Buhlendlangama1) November 29, 2022

its always the trusted one’s that take advantage of our kids, he is old n he should have known better, teachers r parents at school— Rebecca Khosa (@KhosaRebecca) November 29, 2022

So unfair. The girl child should’ve went to her parents 1st day to tell them gorrr principal wa shela. Im sorry but i know the man. A very humble, Respectful and Legend guy. Im sorry but this is all wrong. Why didnt they call the police— Magala Weng (@Magala_Weng) November 29, 2022

@Kumalo_Switch see all this nonsense? I bet some of the teenager who are pregnant at school, were impregnated by teachers— Tšhegofatšo ???????????? (@MaabuleM) November 29, 2022