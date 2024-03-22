Water: Taps flow slowly in Gauteng again

Sabotage in the city...

The water situation in Gauteng is slowly stabilising, with supply restored in some parts of the two main cities.

Last week, parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria did not have water for days following a heatwave and inadequate rainfall.

Rand Water has warned Gauteng metros that the current strain on supply could lead to a total system collapse.

The department of water and sanitation met City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda earlier this week to discuss a plan to ensure a sustainable water supply in the city.

This includes infrastructure projects to refurbish, upgrade and construct new storage reservoirs.

Sabotage in the city

Now, the City of Tshwane has found that the water supply problem there was linked to sabotage in the city.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the acts of sabotage were in and around the Rethabiseng area between Bronkhorstspruit and Ekangala.

Mashigo said some parts of region 7, particularly Rethabiseng and Ekangala, experienced a prolonged water outage caused by the breakdown of a pump at the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant.

“Shortly after water supply had been restored and the deployment of water tankers stopped, reports emerged from indicating possible sabotage in the form of tampering with the city’s infrastructure,” he said.

Mashigo said the city also received information that a Mahindra bakkie, whose occupants were suspected to be involved in meddling with water valves in the area, was spotted.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department has been activated to conduct operations in the area,” he said. WaterCAN’s Dr Ferrial Adam said sabotage was very concerning.

“It is unclear if this is linked to people wanting contracts for water tanks or it’s because we are in an election year,” she said. T

shwane MMC for finance Jacqui Uys said the city would leave no stone unturned to turn around its finances and service delivery after a contractor was found sabotaging the city’s Ya Tima project to disconnect businesses and residents with large debts.

Uys said a former contractor was arrested for illegal electricity reconnection.

“On Monday TMPD arrested a former contractor for meter tampering and soliciting a bribe from an Erasmuskloof resident. The resident was due to get their services reconnected after settling their outstanding bill.

“However, the resident was contacted by the former city contractor who said their meter was not registered on the city’s system. He offered to bypass the legal reconnection for a bribe of R8 000,” she said. A case has been opened at Brooklyn police station.

