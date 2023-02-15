10 Western Cape suspects apprehended for Sassa fraud

Citizen Reporter

Ten suspects, aged between 27 and 58, have been apprehended after defrauding the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa).

According to police spokesperson Bonnie Nxumalo, the suspects were arrested on 13 and 14 February 2023, and appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court in the Western Cape this morning.

Investigation

“An ongoing investigation by the Hawks commenced in April 2022 into allegations of individuals who were defrauding the South African Social Services Agency. It is alleged that individuals from Eastern Cape and Western Cape submitted fraudulent medical documents to apply for disability grants at Sassa offices in Malmesbury.”

“They were allegedly assisted by one of the suspects who is neither a Sassa nor Health employee who ‘recruited’ these individuals at a fee. The fraudulent activities were conducted with the assistance of a Sassa employee,” said Nxumalo.

R1.8 million fraud loss

Nxumalo also stated that Sassa has suffered a loss of more than R1.8 million due to these fraudulent grant payments.

She also said that the investigation is continuing and more arrests are imminent.

Previous incident

In an unrelated incident – in August 2021, six suspects were also arrested for the same offence and contravention of the Social Assistance Act.

The suspects, six women – aged between 38 and 55 – appeared at the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court in the Free State.

According to police, they allegedly defrauded Sassa by providing fraudulent prescription letters, which allowed them to apply for social grants.

“It is alleged that applicants will take the prescription to a local doctor who will in turn write a referral letter to Sassa as a supporting document for the social grant application,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, in a statement at the time.

Pensioner fraudsters

In November last year, two pensioners were arrested on charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Social Assistance Act after receiving grant money while being sole directors of companies that were awarded tenders worth allegedly millions from the police.

Sassa fraud

According to Sindisiwe Seboka, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Sarathamoney Sigamoney (66) and Salamina Khoza (68) appeared at the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court for having defrauded Sassa.

Sigamoney is accused of having defrauded Sassa of more than R123 000 and Khoza for more than R152 000.

