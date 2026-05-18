Weather alert: Strong coastal winds in Western Cape and isolated showers across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 May 2026.

Damaging coastal winds are expected to disrupt navigation at sea in the Western Cape, while isolated showers are set to fall across SA on Tuesday, 19 May.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 19 May 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 19 – 20 May 2026.

Cloudy & cold conditions are expected in the west, with scattered showers & thundershowers possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy & cool with isolated showers & thundershowers. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/aKqbuJuCGk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 17, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 19 May:

Gauteng:

A partly cloudy and cold to cool day is expected, with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the escapement and places in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, except the extreme southeastern parts.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect a partly cloudy and cool day, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the central and southeastern parts. It will be cold in the southern interior.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy skies are expected, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west, but scattered in the central and eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy in the northern parts; otherwise, the day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south and west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east. It will become cloudy in the southern interior in the evening