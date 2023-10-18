Pregnant woman among teens dead in after Eastern Cape rains

Heavy rains have lashed various parts of the district this week resulting in fatalities.

A view of flooding across the OR Tambo District Municipality Picture: Facebook/Tambo District Municipality

Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of the body of a 17-year-old girl in the OR Tambo District Municipality.

The teen’s body was retrieved in Ngqeleni on Monday after she was allegedly swept away while crossing a river on her way from school, according to News24

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Pheello Oliphant told The Citizen, Disaster and Risk Management teams remain on high alert.

Fatalities

Oliphant said three other people lost their lives in separate incidents in the Nyandeni Local Municipality,

“A 14-year-old pupil lost her life after she drowned while crossing Phompo river at Maqebevu Village (Ward 19). Meanwhile, a pregnant mother and her child succumbed to injuries after a house fell on them at Rainy Village outside Libode.

“The O.R. Tambo District Municipality mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana is sending heartfelt condolences to families that have lost their loved ones following heavy rains in various parts of the district,” said Oliphant.

Oliphant said rescue divers are also still searching for two men, aged between 19 and 20, who are believed to have drowned at a river in the Amathole District on Saturday evening.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast clear weather conditions for the province on Wednesday.

“Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south westerly.”

KZN

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs says its disaster management teams have swiftly responded to the infrastructure and home damages caused by persistent rains.

The department said families whose homes were damaged and submerged in water have been successfully evacuated, according to The Witness.

“Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported during this period. Our disaster management team acted promptly to provide immediate relief, and the affected families have chosen alternative accommodation with relatives,” said Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

