Weather update: Disruptive rain, thunderstorms and hail expected in two provinces

The weather service has warned about disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and severe thunderstorms with possible damaging winds and a large amount of small hail in Limpopo.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 17 October.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 17 October

Residents living along the coast and interior of the King Cetshwayo and uMkhanyakude Districts of KwaZulu-Natal have been warned about disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements, danger to life (fast-flowing streams), damage to property, and major disruption of traffic flow.

Also in KwaZulu-Natal, residents in places over the Ugu District, Durban Metro, eastern parts of Umgungundlovu, iLembe District, western parts of King Cetshwayo, eastern parts of Zulu Land District, and the Umvoti Local municipality have been warned about disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, and localised disruption to municipal services.

Meanwhile, in the western and central interior parts of Limpopo, excluding the extreme south-western parts, there is a warning of severe thunderstorms with possible damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours that may cause the breaking of tree branches and damage to poorly constructed settlements.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 17 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a warm day in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy in the south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect warm conditions in the Lowveld, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south-east.

Limpopo:

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the central and north-western parts.

North-West Province:

A day of fine and warm weather but partly cloudy and cool in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east, awaits the residents of the North-West.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate cloudy, windy, and cool weather in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine by the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents will experience cloudy conditions with fog patches for the Overberg in the early morning, but partly cloudy in the north-eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the north-eastern interior. It will become cloudy along the south-west coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Residents are expected to experience cloudy weather at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain scattered along the Wild Coast. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, which is otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the western highlands.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread in the north-east.

