Whales breach as NSRI rescues surf‑skier off Simon’s Town

The 73‑year‑old local paddler had fallen out of his surf‑ski during a downwind paddle when his leash broke.

A dramatic rescue unfolded off Simon’s Town when the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to an emergency alert involving two surf‑skiers in distress near Roman Rock amid humpback whales in the area.

The rescue was executed this week when NSRI Simons Town duty crew were activated after the Emergency Operations Centre received a SafeTrx alert indicating trouble one nautical mile north of Roman Rock.

Rescue

Coast watchers quickly spotted two men drifting towards Glencairn, one assisting the other.

“On arrival in two‑metre swells and 30‑knot winds, our rescue swimmers deployed into the water and recovered the casualty onto our rescue craft, along with his surf‑ski,” Station commander Darren Zimmerman said.

The 73‑year‑old local paddler had fallen out of his surf‑ski during a downwind paddle when his leash broke, leaving his craft to drift away in strong winds. A second paddler, described as a Good Samaritan, witnessed the incident and chased after the unmanned surf‑ski.

Whales

Using a bungee cord, he secured it and towed it back to the casualty, enabling the man to climb back aboard. Together, they activated the NSRI SafeTrx emergency alert on their cellphones and stayed afloat until rescuers arrived.

Zimmerman noted the unusual presence of at least five humpback whales breaching nearby during the operation.

“They caused no harm and no alarm, but it was a striking backdrop to the rescue.”

Treatment

The casualty was treated for mild hypothermia onboard but required no further medical assistance.

He was safely returned to the NSRI base, while the Good Samaritan continued paddling to Fish Hoek Beach.

Swift actions

Zimmerman commended the swift actions of the assisting paddler.

“His intervention was critical in stabilising the situation before our crew arrived. We applaud his courage and quick thinking.”

The NSRI highlighted the importance of the SafeTrx app, which provided real‑time tracking and communication, helping pinpoint the men’s position and enabling a rapid response.