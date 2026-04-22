Zille plays tennis in weeds to slam old Linden tennis court decay [WATCH]

The former DA chair traded pothole snorkelling for a tennis racket.

Helen Zille is at it again with her antics on the City of Johannesburg mayoral campaign, but this time she was serving it up at the abandoned Linden tennis court.

The former DA federal council chairperson has continued with her #BelieveinJoburg campaign to highlight the city’s lack of investment in essential infrastructure.

Zille traded pothole snorkel for tennis racket

But this time, instead of snorkelling in a Douglasdale pothole or rowing a boat in a flooded road, she was playing a questionable round of tennis with Ward 99 councillor Hendrik Bodenstein.

Zille posted a video on social media of her and the councillor playing tennis on the grounds to show that public spaces are not being maintained in the city.

The tennis court was, however, overgrown with weeds and their balls were getting lost in the shrubbery of the dilapidated tennis courts.

The property is owned by the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC). According to Bodenstein, it transitioned from a tennis club to a soccer club, but now it is run down.

“It’s completely left to rot. The jungle has grown back, I can see. I’m glad we could find a little spot to play tennis on,” Zille said.

Watch: Club now left to rot

There are four derelict tennis courts on the property and the dilapidated clubhouse appears to be occupied by someone.

Bodenstein added that the property has a water leak due to stolen taps and the electricity has been compromised due to the cabling being ripped out.

He said the community is eager to reclaim the space and schools are interested in leasing the property from the city, but JPC wants to sell the land.

“There is a proposed sale… but the last valuation that I saw was zero, so it will literally go to the highest bidder even if that’s a few hundred rand,” said Bodenstein.

Zille urged vigilance as sale looms

Zille warned that JPC might try to finalise the sale before a new office takes over.

“We’ve got to stop this, Hendrik. You’ve got to keep your eyes on those agendas and make sure nothing sneaks past,” Zille said.