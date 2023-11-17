Some names in the hat for Joburg speaker

Battle lines between minority parties have been drawn over who will emerge for the powerful position of the City of Joburg’s council speaker. The position became vacant after Colleen Makhubele was axed from the Congress of the People (Cope) party, resulting in the top job being a bone of contention from the minority parties. ALSO READ: Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele The Citizen understands that former mayor Thapelo Amad from Al Jama-ah, Margaret Arnolds from African Independent Congress and Lloyd Philips from the Good party are some of the names that have been raised to fill the position. During…

The Citizen understands that former mayor Thapelo Amad from Al Jama-ah, Margaret Arnolds from African Independent Congress and Lloyd Philips from the Good party are some of the names that have been raised to fill the position.

During the negotiations of both the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), it was agreed that the mayorship and speaker position would be given to minority parties. This automatically disqualified the ANC and the EFF from joining negotiations on who the next speaker should be.

Refusing the role

Amad said if the final decision was to endorse him as the speaker, he would not say no.

“If they say I should take it, then I will take it, but if they say we must support another candidate, then I will fully support that candidate,” Amad said.

An insider to the discussions said the reason the ANC would not want Amad to be the speaker was because Al Jama-ah would have full control of the city.

“They already have a mayor,” said the insider. “Remember we are all from different political parties, it would be better if we were from one party and everyone has aspirations.”

African Independent Congress’ Arnolds said she would not be answering the question on whether she would stand for the speaker’s position, because the position was for the minorities.

“Anyone who says they will be staying for the position is ambitious, the position belongs to the minorities,” Arnolds said.

Not a good idea

“I will not be answering the questions of whether I am going to be standing for that position because the minorities have to have discussions on who they choose.

“So, to have one party occupy the speaker and mayor position would not be a good idea for the other parties because it would mean that they run the city.”

Philips of the Good party said despite him not knowing who the preferred candidate would be, he knew that he might be the favourite for the position. Philips is currently chair of chairs in the Joburg Metro.

“I don’t know of others at this point and I wouldn’t know who most likely would emerge.

“Given that I am a favourite, I do have hopes or interests in the position,” Philips said.

ANC regional chair Dada Morero said the party would not be involved in the discussions on who became the speaker.

“The decision is up to them.

“We were not involved in who becomes the speaker. “We will support the candidate that they will bring to us,” Morero said.