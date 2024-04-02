‘Zuma is deceiving people’: Political analyst says the former statesman can’t be an MK MP

Although the decision of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to bar former president Jacob Zuma from standing as a candidate of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the 29 May elections would not have much impact, Zuma was not being honest with the electorate, an analyst says. Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said MK party members believed Zuma was going to go to parliament and he was exploiting that lack of knowledge for his own benefit. READ MORE: MK party wants Zuma on ballot even if it means changing Constitution 'Impossible endeavour' According to Mashego, it was almost…

Although the decision of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to bar former president Jacob Zuma from standing as a candidate of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the 29 May elections would not have much impact, Zuma was not being honest with the electorate, an analyst says.

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said MK party members believed Zuma was going to go to parliament and he was exploiting that lack of knowledge for his own benefit.

‘Impossible endeavour’

According to Mashego, it was almost impossible for Zuma to be an MK candidate in parliament.

“He knows this and they are not explaining this to the public. He is using that ambiguity to confuse people who do not understand politics,” he said.

“The people are not following MK party, they’re following Jacob Zuma.

“MK party was registered in September last year and they didn’t have a following. But after he announced on 16 December he was part of it, it started having a following. So he knows that the MK party is him.”

The IEC has announced it has endorsed objections to Zuma’s nomination to stand for parliament after he appeared in the number one spot of the MK’s party national candidate list.

‘Former presidency is an office’

According to the commission, it followed section 47 of the constitution which stipulates that any person convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine is disqualified from standing for elections.

IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said the MK party had been informed of this decision but the party would still be able to contest the upcoming elections.

The former state president was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction, resulting in the infamous July riots of 2021.

Mashego said it was important to understand that section 47 of the constitution referred more to holding an office.

“He is the former president and the former presidency is an office. “So he knows that he cannot hold another office because of the one he is in currently.

“He is getting paid because he is holding the office of former president. That’s why he’s got the VIP protection that is being afforded all former presidents. He’s got all those benefits. So, while he is not an executive, he’s holding an office and because of the conviction he cannot hold another office.”

“That is why after his conviction, there was talk of an impeachment because impeachment meant taking away the office that he is occupying now and him becoming an ordinary person because he is benefiting as he is holding office right now, but he is not an executive. He doesn’t have the power to make decisions, but he is in office.”

Mashego said the IEC’s ruling did not really affect much in the MK party.

“If he was instructed not to campaign for MK party, not to have his face on the MK party, it would dampen the mood. But there are no such instructions. So, on the surface, nothing has changed.”