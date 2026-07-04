Antonelli outpaces Ferraris to claim pole for British Grand Prix

"I was a bit stressed as I never really like to go first for the final run."

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes claimed pole position for Sunday’s British Grand Prix with a dazzling late lap to beat both Ferraris in Saturday’s windswept qualifying session.

The 19-year-old Italian clocked a best lap in one minute and 28.591 seconds to outpace second-placed Charles Leclerc by 0.175sec.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was third in the second Ferrari, nearly two-tenths further back.

Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell, winner of last Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, was fourth after an early crash in Q1.

“I was a bit stressed as I never really like to go first for the final run,” said Antonelli.

“But my last lap was very tidy and it all came together. It will be tough with two Ferraris behind me as I am sure they will work together.”

Red Bull’s junior driver Isack Hadjar was fifth, outperforming his senior partner Max Verstappen. The four-time world champion had to settle for seventh, one place behind the 2025 champion Lando Norris in his McLaren.

Oscar Piastri was eighth in the second McLaren ahead of the two Racing Bulls of rookie Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson.

It was Antonelli’s fifth pole this year, and in his career. For Hamilton it was the first time he qualified third for his home event which he has won a record nine times.

The Briton said he was “happy to be up here with these two guys” and hoped for a chance to secure more success on Sunday.

“Whether or not we can fully keep up with Kimi, we will see tomorrow, but hopefully we can play with the strategy and work as a team to try to topple them. We will do our best for sure.”

Mercedes pace

Once again, Antonelli produced pace under pressure and the composure that suggests he is much older than his tender teenage years.

Q1 began in much more blustery conditions than those for the sprint race, won by Antonelli, with near-perfect temperatures greeting the cars, led out by the stars-and-stripes emblazoned Cadillac duo, as the American team marked their July 4 Independence Day.

Antonelli’s first sprint win extended his lead in the title race to 43 points ahead of Russell.

Leclerc, complaining about vibration from his brakes, set the first marker lap time, a tenth quicker than Hamilton before the Mercedes emerged.

Antonelli immediately jumped to third, but Russell crashed at Luffield. His car had front wing damage, but he recovered to return to the pits for repairs before re-emerging with four minutes to go and take fifth.

The action ended with Hadjar on top as Red Bull roared and Lawson took second for Racing Bulls while the two Aston Martins, both Cadillacs, Franco Colapinto, who spun in his Alpine, and Haas’s Esteban Ocon were eliminated.

Antonelli produced a late fast lap to top Q2 in 1:28.493 as the two Audis, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Oliver Bearman of Haas, and both Williams went out.

The final shootout began with Russell snatching second, only 0.096 off Antonelli’s initial top lap of 1:28.385 on the first runs with Hamilton third ahead of Leclerc, but without beating Hamilton’s sprint pole.

This suggested they all had more to offer on their final flying runs.

Antonelli complained about going out first, but posted his marker lap of 1:28.111, which was enough to put him on pole for Sunday’s showpiece.