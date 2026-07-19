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Antonelli takes sixth win of the season with victory at Belgian Grand Prix

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

19 July 2026

05:14 pm

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Kimi Antonelli returned to glory with victory at a closely contested Belgian Grand Prix, narrowly beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as Max Verstappen settled for his third podium of the season in P3.

Kimi Antonelli

First-placed Mercedes’ Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates as he walks past the trophy and arrives on stage for the podium ceremony after competing in the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, in Spa, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic / AFP.

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Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the world championship with victory in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver posted his sixth race win of the season, coming home ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Antonelli’s teammate George Russell, who began the race in second place in the championship, just 25 points behind the Italian, crashed out of the race on the opening lap.

Russell started in third but was overtaken by the two Ferraris before sliding into the gravel after being tagged by Lewis Hamilton through turns five and six.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was given a five-second penalty but recovered to finish fourth and move up to second in the standings, 45 behind the young Italian.

However, he was referred for a second investigation, this time post-race, after hitting one of his mechanics as he pulled away from a pitstop.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished fifth and stands to benefit if Hamilton is penalised for a second time.

Isack Hadjar, who began at the back of the grid, did superbly to work his Red Bull up to sixth, just holding off reigning world champion Lando Norris in the second McLaren.

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi), Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) rounded out the top 10.

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Formula 1 (F1)

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