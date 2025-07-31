Coetzé eyes a second World Aquatics medal in Singapore

The young South African backstroke star will be hoping for a repeat of his 100m event earlier in the week.

Pieter Coetzé has given himself a chance of bagging a second medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore after qualifying for the final of the 200m backstroke event on Thursday.

Coetzé won the gold medal — his first at senior level and South Africa’s first at the championships — in the 100m backstroke event on Tuesday.

Having scraped through to the semi-finals earlier in the day as the 16th fastest qualifier in 1:57.11, the 21-year-old put any doubts to rest in his evening swim, storming to victory in the first semi-final, taking out the first 50m under world record pace and holding on to finish in 1:54.22 – so bettering his own African record.

It’s also a time that would have won him the gold medal at last year’s Olympic Games in Paris and sees him through to Friday’s final as one of the favourites.

“I definitely paced myself wrong this morning and took a big risk – barely made it in, 16th place,” said a relieved Coetzé afterwards.

“I think that gave me a lot of motivation and I felt very honoured and blessed to actually make it through to even be here tonight [in the semi-finals]. So I think that put me in a very good state of mind to go out there and put together a very good race.”

Commenting on taking the race out at such a blisteringly fast pace, he laughed and reckoned: “[You need] to be on the world record on the last 50, not the first 50.”

Corbet also in with a medal shout

Coetzé’s team-mate Kaylene Corbett, meanwhile, continued her impressive run of reaching major international finals – having done so in the 200m breaststroke at both the 2024 and 2021 Olympic Games alongside Tatjana Smith, as well as the 2019 World Championships.

The 26-year-old booked her place in the semi-finals by finishing third in her heat in 2:25.10 and then went quicker in the evening, finishing fourth in her semi-final in 2:23.81 and qualifying seventh fastest into the final, where she’ll be up against Russia’s world record-holder Evgeniia Chikunova and Olympic champion Kate Douglass of the USA.

Earlier in the day, Rebecca Meder also competed in the heats of the 200m breaststroke – on her 23rd birthday – but a stomach bug that has affected several swimmers at these championships meant she was well off her best, finishing 24th overall in 2:28.40.

The other South African in action on Thursday was Erin Gallagher, who finished 27th overall in the 100m freestyle heats with a time of 55.01 seconds.

The SA quartet of Aimee Canny, Georgia Nel, Hannah Robertson and Catherine van Rensburg finished 10th overall in the 4x200m freestyle relay in 8:13.06, so missing out on the final.

Friday will see a return to the pool for Gallagher, who will line up for the 50m butterfly heats, while Van Rensburg will take on the 800m freestyle before Coetzé and Corbett will take to the blocks for their respective finals.