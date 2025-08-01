Sport

Coetzé, Corbett win medals for SA at World Aquatics Champs

South Africa have now won three medals at the championships in Singapore.

Pieter Coetze

Hubert Kos of Hungary, left, is congratulated by South African swimmer Pieter Coetzé, right, after their 200m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championship in Singapore on Friday. Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

South Africa’s Pieter Coetzé had to settle for second place and the silver medal in the 200m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championship in Singapore on Friday.

After claiming the gold medal in the 100m backstroke event on Tuesday, Coetzé was edged into second place by Olympic champion, Hubert Kos from Hungary in a close final.

Kos touched first in a time of 1:53.19, with Coetzé second in 1:53.36 — a new African record.

In third place was France’s Yohann Ndoye-Brouard in 1:54.62.

Coetzé had led over the first 100 metres, but the Hungarian powered to the front in the second half of the race on Friday.

Meanwhile Kaylene Corbett also picked up a medal for South Africa on Friday, after she powered to the bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke final.

This was Corbett’s first “worlds” medal. She finished in a tie for third in 2:23,52.

South Africa have now won three medals at the championships.

