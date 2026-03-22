Confirmed: LIV Golf to return to Steyn City in 2027

'LIV has showcased our country like nothing I’ve ever seen.'

Minister of sport and recreation, Gayton McKenzie, has anointed South Africa the new headquarters of LIV Golf following this last week’s successful staging of the first ever tournament on African soil at Steyn City on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

The breakaway Saudi-backed golf league drew an alleged 100,000 fans to the tournament late last week, making it one of the biggest and best supported LIV events, rivalling the Adelaide tournament in Australia, widely regarded the biggest of the league.

The Southern Guards team, made up of four South African players, namely Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester and Branden Grace, played a huge role in drawing the fans and ensuring a thrilling atmosphere on the course over the four days of play.

“This is more than golf, this is about our country,” said McKenzie about the success of the tournament.

“LIV has showcased our country like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

McKenzie, who met with LIV Golf organisers at a tournament in Korea last year, was, alongside the four South Africa players, instrumental in bringing the tournament to South Africa.

“We’re coming back next year. The tournament will be held 22-25 April 2027. This is becoming the headquarters of LIV golf. We’ll sell 250,000 tickets next year; that’s a challenge to Adelaide,” said McKenzie with a big smile.

‘Looking forward to being here a long time’

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil was full of praise for the event.

“South Africa, maybe more than any place on the planet, understands the powering impact of sport,” he said.

“Sport brings people, communities, countries together … to celebrate. We’re blessed to have the Southern Guards (a part of LIV), who wear the flag on the back of their kit as a reminder of their passion about being South African.”

He added the last few days at Steyn City had been special.

“A few moments brought me to the brink of tears this week … on the 18th green on Saturday (following the day’s action) and the moments on the first tee box … I will never forget. This is what sport is about.

“I am grateful … and look forward to being here for a very long time.”

Southern Guards general manager Richard Glover said it had been an emotional week for him and the South African players.

“This was way beyond our wildest expectations, it’s like a fairy tale,” said Glover.

“It’s been an incredibly emotional week for the players. They all had tears in their eyes at some stage, and they’ve all said this was one of the best weeks of their life. The support they got was like playing in a Major. We’ve been blown away by all the support, so a big thank you from the Southern Guards.

“No one does sport like South Africa. We knew it would be good, but not like this. We’ve been carried forward on a surge of patriotism.”