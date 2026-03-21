LIV Golf SA set for thrilling finish as Grace and Co hunt DeChambeau

Jon Rahm of Spain and another SA player, Dean Burmester, are also in the hunt at Steyn City.

American big-hitter Bryson DeChambeau will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the LIV Golf South Africa tournament being played at Steyn City in Joburg on Sunday.

But while he has received plenty of support and cheers from the vocal South African fans throughout the tournament, he will be up against something different on Sunday as local star Branden Grace will be doing everything he can to chase down the popular DeChambeau.

Thousands of fans are expected turn out at Steyn City for the final round on Sunday of a tournament that has not seen so much support anywhere in the country for a golf event before.

DeChambeau leads on 21-under-par after a third round 64 on Saturdy, to go with earlier rounds of 63 and 65.

Grace is on his own in second on 19-under-par after also carding a third round 64, to go with earlier rounds of 64 and 66.

‘Dream come true’

Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm are tied one shot further back on 18-under-par,after also carding 64s, while another South African, crowd pleaser Dean Burmester is tied fifth on 17-under-par.

Grace said he would be doing everything he could on Sunday to win the tournament.

“I feel great. I feel I’m doing everything right… I just have to keep believing and keep doing,” he said in a television interview after his round.

“This is a dream come true (to be in this position). I have no other option but to be ready for tomorrow (the final round).”

Burmester isn’t out of the running either, though he appears to be fulfilling the role of cheerleader more than anyone else.

“It’s hard to put into words. Plying here, in front of these fans, is something I dreamt of my whole life. What a day. To have the whole of South Africa behind me is incredible.”

The two other South Africans in the 57-man field, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 18th with several other players on score of 12-under-par.

The four South Africans are also in the hunt for the team prize at the end of the week as the Southern Guards team are on a combined total of 60-under-par, following an excellent third round where they went round the course in a score of 26-under-par.

Just two shots back are the Fireballs and Torque on -58, with DeChmbeau’s Crushers at -55.

“This place is incredible,” said DeChambeau after his round. “It’s like my second home, it’s really cool.”

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