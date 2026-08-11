Fortuin to captain Proteas in Namibia as Jansen, Bosch get call-ups

The SA senior men's cricket team will play in a T20 tri-series and ODI series in Namibia.

Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin will captain the Proteas during their upcoming white-ball tour of Namibia.

The South African men’s cricket team face hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe in a T20 tri-series while the Proteas will also take on Namibia in an ODI series. All the matches will take place in Windhoek.

Several first-choice Proteas players, who’ve recently been in action in The Hundred in England, weren’t considered for the two series’.

There are also a few new faces in the 15-man squad.

Titans all-rounder Duan Jansen, brother of Marco, has earned his maiden national call-up after impressing domestically and in the SA20 earlier this season.

The 26-year-old delivered consistently across both white-ball formats and was named Division 1 One Day Cup Player of the Year for the 2025/26 season, having guided the Titans to the 50-over title with a match-winning unbeaten 61 in the final against the Lions.

His Titans teammate and all-rounder Eathan Bosch is the other uncapped T20 player in the squad, while batters Connor Esterhuizen (Lions) and Jordan Hermann (Warriors), along with Dolphins seamer Nqobani Mokoena have received their first ODI call-ups.

The squad is bolstered by the inclusion of nationally-contracted players Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi and Kwena Maphaka.

The T20 tri-series starts on 28 August, while the ODI series gets going on 9 September.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said they had selected one squad for both series as they felt they had all departments well covered.

“We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20 series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we’re looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level.

“This tour has also opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans.

“Bjorn is an experienced player and proven leader who has successfully captained the Lions, and we have every confidence in his ability to lead this group.”

Meanwhile, a SA A team will host Bangladesh A in a two-match four-day series from 23 August to 2 September, before contesting a three-match one-day series from 6-12 September.

Marques Ackerman will captain that team, in both formats.

Proteas squad for Namibia tour:

Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, and Prenelan Subrayen

SA A four-day squad:

Marques Ackerman (capt), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Tshepang Dithole, Zubayr Hamza, Gavin Kaplan, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Tshepo Ntuli, Meeka-eel Prince, Delano Potgieter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, and Codi Yusuf

SA A one-day squad:

Marques Ackerman (capt), Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Matthew de Villiers, Zubayr Hamza, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Imraan Manack, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Sinethemba Qeshile, Andile Simelane, Kyle Simmonds, and Codi Yusuf

Proteas fixtures in Namibia (all in Windhoek)

T20 tri-series

Friday 28 August 2pm: Namibia v SA

Saturday 29 August 2pm: SA v Zimbabwe

Monday 31 August 2pm: Namibia v Zimbabwe

Tuesday 1 September 2pm: Zimbabwe v South Africa

Thursday 3 September 2pm: Namibia v Zimbabwe

Friday 4 September 2pm: Namibia v South Africa

Sunday 6 September 2pm: Final

ODI series – Namibia v South Africa

1st ODI Wednesday 9 September 9.30am

2nd ODI Friday 11 September 9.30am

3rd ODI Sunday 13 September 9.30am