Conrad backs youngsters for Namibia tour ahead of big summer for Proteas

The Proteas will take on Zimbabwe and Namibia in a T20I Tri Series, before taking on the hosts in an ODI series.

A youthful Proteas team has been backed by coach Shukri Conrad to step up against their closest neighbours, Namibia and Zimbabwe, during a white ball tour to Namibia later this month and into early September.

A T20 International Tri-Series between the three nations will first take place from 28 August to 6 September at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, before the Proteas and Namibia battle it out in the first-ever 50-over series between them.

Not a single Proteas regular has been named in the 15-man squad for the tour, that will be captained by veteran Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin, while two uncapped players in Titans all-rounders Duan Jansen and Eathan Bosch will be in line to make their national team debuts.

The team is bolstered by a number of exciting rising talents, led by Dewald Brevis, along with Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nqobani Mokoena and Jordan Hermann, while there are also a couple of experienced heads in the group.

Building depth

Speaking to the media on Tuesday Conrad said that this tour was the perfect opportunity to build some depth for the Proteas, while also giving their star players a rest, who are gearing up for a very busy summer, with them hosting Australia, Bangladesh and England later in the year.

“Obviously we have to take everything into account when it comes to a tour like this. The big summer that we have coming up plays a part,” explained Conrad.

“And whenever we have a chance to do both, expose a few of our younger players and then also give some of our senior guys a bit of a break because of what is to come (we must take it).

“I think this is an ideal opportunity to build some international caps into our younger players, whilst keeping one eye on what the summer looks like for some of our senior guys.”

Growing cricket

Conrad also pointed out that it was an important tour in helping grow cricket in Africa, especially with South Africa hosting the World Cup next year, along with Zimbabwe and Namibia, and he said he hoped this series would help build some excitement heading towards the showpiece event.

“I think we have that responsibility, sort of as the big brother, to ensure that we assist where we can in the development of cricket in all of Africa,” said Conrad.

“I think it’s a wonderful place to start with our closest neighbours in Zimbabwe and Namibia. And from there it will grow. I know there has been talk of an Africa Cup competition. I know very little about it, but I am certainly prepared to throw my weight behind that.

“We’ve got a responsibility to cricket in all of Africa, especially with the World Cup next year (in South Africa), co-hosted with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to create a groundswell of excitement in the Southern part of Africa and hopefully that can spread through all of Africa as well.”