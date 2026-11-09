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Bangladesh name Test squad to face Proteas in two-match series

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By sacricketmag

2 minute read

9 November 2026

03:42 pm

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Nahid Rana remains sidelined with a side strain and has been ruled out of both matches.

Bangladesh batter Mohammad Naim

Mohammad Naim, seen here in action for Bangladesh during a T20 match, has been recalled to the Test squad for their series against South Africa starting this weekend. Picture: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP

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Bangladesh have named uncapped batter Mahfijul Islam in their squad for the two-Test tour of South Africa, while Mohammad Naim returns and Khaled Ahmed is also included, with Soumya Sarkar and offspinner Nayeem Hasan making way.

The first Test begins at the Bullring in Johannesburg on 15 November, with the second at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 23 November.

Mahfijul, from Mymensingh Division, leads the run charts in the ongoing National Cricket League with 672 runs in five matches, including three centuries and a double hundred.

Chief selector Habibul Bashar said Mahfijul was chosen as a right-handed opener after Mahmudul Hasan Joy was ruled out for medical reasons.

Naim, 27, has played one Test and is the joint second-highest scorer in the National Cricket League with 612 runs from seven innings.

Naim’s inclusion follows an ankle injury to Shadman Islam, sustained while fielding on day one of the Sylhet Test against West Indies.

Other players

Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled will share the load in conditions expected to help the quicks.

Nahid Rana remains sidelined with a side strain and is ruled out of the Tests.

Towhid Hridoy arrives in form after an unbeaten 350 for Bangladesh A in South Africa and 242 not out against West Indies.

Bangladesh squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahfijul Islam

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This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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