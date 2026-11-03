OPINION: Proteas coach Conrad and his assistants deserve credit for Test team’s success

Since Shukri Conrad took charge of the national squad, they have won 18 of the 24 Test matches they have played.

While the players get most of the credit when they perform well, not enough is said about the spectacular job Shukri Conrad has done since he was appointed as Proteas Test head coach nearly four years ago.

When Conrad took the job in January 2023, the national team had gone five games on the trot without a win.

Since then, they have played 24 Tests, winning 18 of them (75%), losing five and drawing one.

That’s a remarkable record for any coach, and Conrad has done incredibly well to guide the Proteas into a dominant era which has seen them winning the World Test Championship final (the national squad’s first championship title in 27 years) and taking top spot in the world Test rankings following their latest series victory over Australia.

Such has been his success in the role that when Rob Walter stepped down as limited overs head coach last year, Conrad was appointed in that position as well.

Conrad, of course, doesn’t work alone, and his assistant coaches also deserve acknowledgement for what they’ve done, with batting coach Ashwell Prince and bowling coach Piet Botha playing key roles among his deputies.

Bavuma strengthens leadership

And one of the decisions Conrad made shortly after being appointed, naming Temba Bavuma as the national Test captain, was also a masterstroke in strengthening the squad’s leadership.

Bavuma has been criticised in recent years for his inconsistent form with the bat in limited overs formats, but his success in the longest format has been impressive.

When the players in the squad speak about the skipper, they praise his leadership, and it is clear that Bavuma has played a crucial role in the Test squad’s rise up the global ranks.

In the 15 Tests he has played as captain, the diminutive maestro has led the Proteas to 13 victories (they have lost one game and drawn one).

So yes, of course the players have earned all the credit they receive, spearheaded by Bavuma.

But the entire leadership of the national side has been equally brilliant, and every member of the coaching staff deserves a pat on the back.