Fortuin pleased with ‘complete performance’ by Proteas after bouncing back from defeat

The SA team won the T20 International tri-series final against Zimbabwe before claiming a 3-0 ODI series victory against Namibia.

Having found their form following an early loss, captain Bjorn Fortuin lauded the second-string Proteas squad for the improvements they showed throughout their tour of Namibia.

Missing some first-choice players who were being rested, the SA team lost to the hosts by 18 runs in the opening match of a T20 International tri-series in Windhoek.

Recovering well, however, they went on to win all of their remaining four matches, including the final against Zimbabwe.

They then went unbeaten in a three-match ODI series against Namibia, securing a 3-0 win and producing their best performance of the tour with a dominant nine-wicket victory in the last match on Sunday.

“I think we had some nice momentum coming in from the T20 series where guys were starting to hit some form with ball and bat,” Fortuin said.

“So the main focus was trying to keep that momentum going as individuals and as a group, trying to keep working on the good things we were doing but not neglecting the areas we still needed to work on.

“Coming into this (ODI) series we were just trying to put in that complete package and complete performance, and I’m very pleased to say that happened in the last game.”

Bjorn Fortuin in action for the Proteas in Windhoek. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Image

A ‘privilege’ to lead the SA team

Filling in for regular Proteas captains Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, who were not on tour, Fortuin admitted he felt the pressure, but he said he was honoured to have been given an opportunity to lead the national side.

While multiple players delivered impressive performances throughout both the T20 and ODI series, Fortuin also played a key role, receiving the Player of the Match award in the last game of the tour.

“It’s really special. I made a joke earlier that I might have to start dyeing my hair because there are a few more grey hairs that have appeared,” he said.

“But it’s a massive honour and a privilege, and it’s not something I necessarily thought would come my way, but at the end of the day it’s not about me – it’s about the team – and the fact that we came here and won games and series is the most important thing.”

Next up, the Proteas will face Australia in a three-match ODI home series starting next week, strengthened by the return of some experienced stars.