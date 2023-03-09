Ross Roche

Tony de Zorzi was happy to make a positive contribution to the Proteas in just his second Test, scoring 85 runs, as the hosts ended the first day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers on 311/7.

However, it was another middle order collapse from the Proteas, as Dean Elgar (42), Aiden Markram (96) and De Zorzi set them up for a big total, guiding them to 192/1, but the wicket of Markram sparked a collapse that saw them lose their next six wickets for just 119 runs.

ALSO READ: Proteas boss explains why he’s picked Rickelton, two spinners for the Wanderers Test

De Zorzi was a little disappointed to have missed out on a maiden Test century, but he admitted he had learned from the experience after he fell trying to clatter spinner Gudakesh Motie through the offside, only for the ball to spin inside him and crash into his off stump.

“It was a good opportunity. Dean and Aiden gave me a nice basis to work from at No 3 and allowed me to play the way I did. I was disappointed not to get over the line, I was probably a bit greedy with the delivery that got me out,” explained De Zorzi.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy to contribute towards the score and the team’s performance. It’s also nice to have my mom watching because she doesn’t get a lot of chances to do that. She usually sits in the same place, so I knew where she was. Hopefully next time she comes, she’ll see a century.”

Middle order falters

With the Proteas middle order again faltering, as they did in the first Test at Centurion last week, De Zorzi believed they just needed time to settle into their roles and the runs would start to come.

“It is a process. There are a few guys who haven’t even played double-digit Test matches yet. It is definitely going to take some time. I know it will come because there are some really talented guys coming in, and I am sure those stats will start looking a lot more positive,” said De Zorzi.

#Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi reflects on what has been a good start to his international career 🏏#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/YrvNpdz5Kh— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 8, 2023

The performance of Motie will also give the Proteas a lot of hope when they bowl, as his figures of 3/75, which are the best of the West Indies bowlers so far, prove that the Wanderers pitch isn’t the fast bowlers’ paradise that it used to be.

That means the Proteas spin duo of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj should be licking their lips at getting some purchase out of the wicket early on.

“There was a bit of a turn on offer. It actually gives us a lot of confidence. We have Kesh and Simon bowling on that wicket, they are two world-class spinners and we’re positive that we’ve made the right decisions,” said De Zorzi.