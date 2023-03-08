Proteas and Windies level pegging after even first day

Ross Roche

The Proteas and West Indies were level pegging at the close of play on day one of the second Test at the Wanderers, with the hosts on 311/7 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first at the start of play.

The Windies will be the happier side having fought back well, after the Proteas got off to a strong start before faltering in the late afternoon.

The hosts, in similar scenes to the first Test at Centurion, let themselves down with a poor showing from their middle order after their top order gave them the perfect platform

Aiden Markram was in superb form again to top score on the day with 96, while Tony de Zorzi scored his first ever Test half century on his way to making 85, and Dean Elgar managed a decent 42 at the top of the order.

“We felt the pitch played nicely. It quickened up slightly after lunch and throughout the day it probably got a bit quicker. But all in all us as batters would generally love a pitch like this and try and take it as far as possible,” said Markram after the days play.

But from 192/1 midway through the days second session, the Proteas contrived to lose six wickets for 119 runs to bring the Windies right back into the match going into day two.

“It’s a pity that we couldn’t really capitalise, but hopefully we can get some more runs in the morning and then start well with the ball.”

Speaking about his innings De Zorzi said: “I am really enjoying it (Test cricket) and I am glad I could contribute today. It’s always easy to bat with Aiden, so it was nice to be out there.”

Strong start

At the start of play Markram and Elgar gave the Proteas a strong start as they batted at over 4.5 runs an over, before Elgar was caught by Roston Chase off the bowling of Gudakesh Motie, with the score 76/1.

Markram and De Zorzi then took their side to lunch on 133/1, before extending their second wicket partnership to 116-runs in the early afternoon session.

Needing just four runs for a seventh Test century, Markram then contrived to get himself out, as he stepped across his stumps and tried to sweep Motie down to fine leg, only to toe the ball in the air allowing first slip Jermaine Blackwood to run around to the leg side and take a juggling catch.

From that point the Proteas lost regular wickets over the rest of the day as Temba Bavuma (28) offered no shot to a ball from Jason Holder that jagged back and trapped him in front LBW, followed by De Zorzi being bowled by a sharply turning delivery from Motie, as they slipped to 278/4.

Ryan RIckelton (22) flashed at a wide Alzarri Joseph ball to be caught behind, and Kyle Mayers made two late strikes, bowling Wiaan Mulder (12) and having Simon Harmer (1) caught by keeper Joshua da Silva as they ended the day on top.

The Proteas will resume in the morning on day two with Heinrich Klaasen unbeaten on 17, while he should be joined at the crease by Keshav Maharaj.