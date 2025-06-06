Five uncapped players in Proteas Test squad to face Zimbabwe

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen will all be hoping to make their Test debuts in Bulawayo.

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius in action for the Titans during a domestic match. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A total of five uncapped players have been included in the 16-man Proteas squad for a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo starting later this month.

Among the new faces are Titans batting duo Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Lesego Senokwane, both of whom have received their maiden call-ups to the national setup. They are joined in the squad by another first-timer, Lions fast bowler Codi Yusuf.

At just 19, Pretorius enjoyed a breakout season in the CSA 4-Day Series. He struck three hundreds in five first-class games at an impressive average of 72.66, including a crucial 114 in the final that helped secure a hard-fought draw for the Titans against the Lions.

Senokwane also impressed with the bat, amassing 559 runs with two centuries to his name. Both players also recently made their South Africa A debuts against West Indies A.

Yusuf, meanwhile, has been a standout performer for the Lions. The right-arm seamer claimed 23 wickets at an average of 22.39, playing a pivotal role in guiding his side to a second successive appearance in the 4-Day Series final.

Players rewarded for domestic form

The other uncapped players in the squad are Titans batter Dewald Brevis, the second-highest run-scorer in the domestic first-class competition this past season, and Dolphins off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, though both have previously toured with the senior side.

Earlier this week, Subrayen’s form was on full display in SA ‘A’s four-day win over West Indies A, where he delivered with both bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten half-century and picking up five wickets in the West Indies team’s second innings.

The squad also sees the recall of Lions batter Zubayr Hamza, marking his return since his last appearance against New Zealand in February last year.

Senior players rested

Several players – Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs – have been rested for the series.

Fast bowling trio Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams, who have had recent injury struggles, were not considered for selection.

In their absence, coach Shukri Conrad was pleased to be able to give opportunities to some younger players.

“This tour provides the ideal platform to expose them to the demands of Test cricket and see how they respond,” Conrad said.

“It’s also our first tour to Zimbabwe since 2014, so we’re really looking forward to heading over there later this month.”

Proteas squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf

Series fixtures

28 June – 2 July

Zimbabwe vs South Africa – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

6-10 July

Zimbabwe vs South Africa – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo