Graeme Smith gives SA20 the big thumbs up: ‘We achieved our goals’

Ken Borland

SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith said that he wanted the new tournament to be a vibrant, thrilling competition that would appeal to youngsters, and he was happy to report on Friday that he and his team had achieved that goal.

“The team worked very hard and we achieved all our goals,” Smith said. “There was very positive sentiment around the country and cricket was back at the forefront of conversations.

‘Competitive, hungry cricket’

“We wanted it to be a young and exciting league with international calibre players coming and adding value. We were a bit under pressure to convince the internationals to come under the challenge of other leagues.

“But I think we succeeded, it was really competitive, hungry cricket. Seeing the stands full all over the country and the vibe, it seemed to work and make people happy.

Read more: How the Sunrisers shocked Capitals to win SA20 title

“We’ve had very positive feedback on the cricket and the fan engagement, and when you hear people say their kids are desperate to go back and watch then it makes you happy and proud,” Smith said.

The former Proteas captain said he hoped all the positivity from the SA20 will now feed into the national team, which he still considers the priority for Cricket South Africa.

“We thought hard about how to revive cricket fans and attract new fans to the game as well, so it obviously feels good to see the response from the public,” Smith continued.

Read more: Cream rises to the top as SA20 joins elite T20 leagues

“But for me the pinnacle is always the Proteas and I want to see them do well and set the standard, that will always be the No.1 priority for me. I hope the energy from the SA20 rubs off on them.

“An example of that was people saying they went to watch the ODIs against England, for the first time in a long time. Hopefully we have set the standard now, managing to deliver a profit in Year One.

“Not just for CSA or the SA20, but for the players who want to perform at international level, to bridge the gap between domestic and international level, and all who have roles in our cricket,” Smith said.

To perform at international level

The SA20 shareholders will decide what to do with the positive cash flow after the inaugural tournament, with the broadcast partners delighted with the viewership figures they achieved, according to Smith.

Apart from the money generated, the event also succeeded in exposing the talents of several domestic cricketers who were largely unknown to the public.

“For me, the major highlight, after cricket has been in such a negative space for so many years, was to hear people talking positively about the game, you could see the passion for cricket again and corporate parties want to be involved again.

“I hope all this energy will keep building and cricket will be back in its rightful place,” Smith said.