Heinrich Klaasen carries Super Giants to crushing victory over Capitals

Wesley Botton

Heinrich Klaasen continued to flaunt his spectacular form on Sunday, laying the foundation with a superb century as Durban’s Super Giants earned a crushing 151-run victory over the Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 clash in Centurion.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Super Giants got off to a spectacular start, with captain Quinton de Kock and Ben McDermott sharing 76 runs for the first wicket.

Just as they looked to be running away with it, however, De Kock was caught and bowled by James Neetham after smashing a quickfire 43 runs off just 20 balls.

ALSO READ: Pretoria Capitals win last ball thriller against MI Cape Town

McDermott also got his teeth stuck in before he too was removed by paceman Dwaine Pretorious midway through the innings. He fell for 41 runs from 24 deliveries.

Klaasen then ran rampant, rocketing his way to a magnificent unbeaten 104 runs to secure his maiden T20 century.

He hammered 10 fours and cleared the boundary rope six times, at a remarkable strike rate of 236.36.

Matthew Breetzke also contributed an unbeaten 46 runs off 21 deliveries as the visitors closed out their innings on 254/4.

Poor response

In response, the Capitals batting line-up completely capitulated under the pressure.

They were bundled out for just 103 runs, with tail-ender Eathan Bosch top-scoring with 23 runs.

Junior Dala was the best of the Super Giants bowlers, returning figures of 3/33.

While the Capitals had already secured a home playoff before the match, and retained their place at the top of the log after a dominant campaign in the inaugural SA20 competition, the fifth-placed Super Giants did well to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive by picking up a bonus-point win.