Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Jordan Hermann equals Matthew Breetzke’s ODI debut record against Namibia

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

9 September 2026

01:41 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Jordan Hermann now jointly holds the highest score by a player on ODI debut with Proteas teammate Matthew Breetzke.

Jordan Hermann

Proteas opener Jordan Hermann struck a magical 150 on ODI debut against Namibia in Windhoek on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Proteas ODI debutant Jordan Hermann fell just short of breaking the ODI record for most runs scored by a player in their first international match, when he was removed for an impressive 150 in the opening ODI between the Proteas and Namibia in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Hermann levelled a record that is held by teammate Matthew Breetzke, who broke the previous record just over a year and a half ago.

The record had been held for almost half a century by former West Indian legend Desmond Haynes, who struck 148 on his ODI debut against Australia back in 1978.

Then last year in February, during a Tri Series featuring hosts Pakistan and New Zealand, Breetzke, making his Proteas ODI debut, eclipsed that record with a sublime 150 off 148 balls, featuring 11 fours and five sixes, as he rewrote the record books against the Black Caps.

The new record was then in major danger of being passed not even two years later, by a fellow South African, only for Hermann to slip up and fall softly with the outright record in his grasp, for 150 off 126 balls, having hit 17 fours and three sixes.

Hermann opened the innings with Connor Esterhuizen (10) in the first ODI against Namibia in Windhoek on Wednesday, but they only managed a 27-run opening stand when Esterhuizen became the first to fall.

But Hermann found a very willing partner in Tony de Zorzi, 72 off 84 (7×4; 1×6), as they combined for a 190-run second wicket stand to set the platform for a big score.

Careful start

Hermann initially started carefully and took 61 balls to get to his half century, but grew into the innings and brought up his maiden century after facing 93 balls.

De Zorzi fell soon after, but that didn’t slow Hermann, who was picking up speed as he took 21 off the 38th over from Jack Brassell.

With history on the cards, and Hermann having become the second batter to score 150 on ODI debut in the 42nd over, he then slashed at a slow and wide ball from Ruben Trumplemann, hitting it straight to backward point who snaffled the catch to send him on his way.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trumplemann’s breakthrough sparked a mini-collapse for the Proteas, as he picked up three wickets in two overs, eventually finishing with figures of 4/68, and it took a swashbuckling finish from Corbin Bosch, 39 not out off 24 (1×4; 3×6), to get them to 348/6 at the end of their 50 overs.

Namibia now face a monstrous chase of 349 to try and make history by beating the Proteas in the first ever ODI between the two nations.

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket Proteas cricket team
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Fuel shock looms: October set to smash South Africa’s price records – Here’s how much you might pay
South Africa MK party slams R23.3bn RAF claims by foreign nationals, vows law change
Courts R200m Port Shepstone cocaine theft: Accused claims prison ‘not conducive’ to his health
Courts ‘What was so special about the wig?’ State asks Mapisa-Nqakula in corruption trial
Elections 2026 WATCH: ‘We’re not buying votes,’ ANC’s Mantashe says after RDP housing backlash

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News