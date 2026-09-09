Jordan Hermann equals Matthew Breetzke’s ODI debut record against Namibia

Jordan Hermann now jointly holds the highest score by a player on ODI debut with Proteas teammate Matthew Breetzke.

Proteas ODI debutant Jordan Hermann fell just short of breaking the ODI record for most runs scored by a player in their first international match, when he was removed for an impressive 150 in the opening ODI between the Proteas and Namibia in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Hermann levelled a record that is held by teammate Matthew Breetzke, who broke the previous record just over a year and a half ago.

The record had been held for almost half a century by former West Indian legend Desmond Haynes, who struck 148 on his ODI debut against Australia back in 1978.

Then last year in February, during a Tri Series featuring hosts Pakistan and New Zealand, Breetzke, making his Proteas ODI debut, eclipsed that record with a sublime 150 off 148 balls, featuring 11 fours and five sixes, as he rewrote the record books against the Black Caps.

The new record was then in major danger of being passed not even two years later, by a fellow South African, only for Hermann to slip up and fall softly with the outright record in his grasp, for 150 off 126 balls, having hit 17 fours and three sixes.

Hermann opened the innings with Connor Esterhuizen (10) in the first ODI against Namibia in Windhoek on Wednesday, but they only managed a 27-run opening stand when Esterhuizen became the first to fall.

But Hermann found a very willing partner in Tony de Zorzi, 72 off 84 (7×4; 1×6), as they combined for a 190-run second wicket stand to set the platform for a big score.

Careful start

Hermann initially started carefully and took 61 balls to get to his half century, but grew into the innings and brought up his maiden century after facing 93 balls.

De Zorzi fell soon after, but that didn’t slow Hermann, who was picking up speed as he took 21 off the 38th over from Jack Brassell.

With history on the cards, and Hermann having become the second batter to score 150 on ODI debut in the 42nd over, he then slashed at a slow and wide ball from Ruben Trumplemann, hitting it straight to backward point who snaffled the catch to send him on his way.

Trumplemann’s breakthrough sparked a mini-collapse for the Proteas, as he picked up three wickets in two overs, eventually finishing with figures of 4/68, and it took a swashbuckling finish from Corbin Bosch, 39 not out off 24 (1×4; 3×6), to get them to 348/6 at the end of their 50 overs.

Namibia now face a monstrous chase of 349 to try and make history by beating the Proteas in the first ever ODI between the two nations.