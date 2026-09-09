Jordan Hermann’s record knock leads Proteas to victory over Namibia

Hermann racked up 150 runs, equalling the world record for the highest score on ODI debut.

Top-order batter Jordan Hermann recovered after being given an early chance, paving the way to South Africa’s 99-run victory over Namibia on the DLS method in the first ever one-day international (ODI) between the two sides in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Initially chasing 349 runs to win from 50 overs, Namibia’s target was reduced to 262 from 31 overs following a couple of rain delays.

The hosts were ultimately restricted to 162/8, with opening batter Malan Kruger top-scoring with a 34-run knock.

Leading the Proteas attack, who did well to keep pressure on their opponents, spinner Prenelan Subrayen took a career best 4/29 (in his third ODI), while fast bowler Duan Jansen was particularly miserly on his ODI debut, returning 1/13 from his six overs at an economy rate of 2.16.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Hermann laid a solid foundation for the Proteas with a spectacular knock.

Replays in the 16th over suggested he had been run out by a direct hit, but with no referrals or third umpires in the game, Hermann was given a life on 30 runs, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

He combined in a 190-run stand for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi who hit 72 runs off 84 balls before De Zorzi was removed in the 35th over attempting a reverse sweep, trapped leg-before by spinner Gerhard Erasmus.

After De Zorzi was dismissed, Hermann went on to rack up 150 off 126, equalling the world record for the highest score on ODI debut which was achieved by countryman Matthew Breetzke against New Zealand in February last year.

And though Hermann was removed in the 42nd over when fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann had him caught by Erasmus at backward point, middle-order batters Dewald Brevis (33) and Corbin Bosch (39 not out) also made contributions as the Proteas reached 348/6.

Trumpelmann was the best of Namibia’s bowlers, taking 4/68 from his 10 overs, but his efforts proved futile in trying to contain the Proteas batters.

South Africa will face Namibia in the second of three ODI games in Windhoek on Friday.