‘We stayed patient’: Hermann pleased to push through in match-winning partnership

Top-order batter Jordan Hermann built on his impressive form by earning his second straight Player of the Match award.

Though he admitted it wasn’t as easy as it might have looked, record setter Jordan Hermann was pleased that he and Tony de Zorzi had managed to push through tough periods, laying the foundation for the Proteas’ victory in the opening match of the one-day international (ODI) series against Namibia in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Hermann was superb, hitting 150 runs at the top of the order – equalling the record for the highest score on ODI debut – while De Zorzi contributed 74, with the duo combining in a 190-run partnership for the second wicket, paving the way to their side’s 99-run win on the DLS method.

“I think we summed up the conditions quite well. It wasn’t as free flowing as we wanted it to be, but I think we communicated well and said ‘just stick at it a bit and target the right areas’, and I think we ran quite well between the wickets,” said Hermann, whose older brother Rubin was also part of the SA squad in Windhoek.

“We got the odd boundary away, which helped us tick along, and I think we stayed patient and that was probably the difference.”

Focused on team results

Hermann was delighted to have built on his fine form, after he had made a half-century in the T20 International tri-series final against Zimbabwe last week, but he was even happier to have played some key roles for the national side during their ongoing tour.

“I’m glad I can contribute to the team’s success. That’s always the main thing, and I think if you get man-of-the-match awards, that just shows you’re contributing in good ways, and I try my best to do that as much as I can,” he said.

Having put Namibia on the back foot with a massive total (348/6) on Wednesday, Hermann hoped the Proteas top-order batters would deliver again in the second ODI against the hosts in Windhoek on Friday (9.30am start).

Should they win on Friday, the SA side would take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series which was set to conclude on Sunday.

“If we do (achieve another big total) we’re batting very well, but it will be difficult. Namibia are a good team and we never underestimate them, so it will be good if we can replicate that.”