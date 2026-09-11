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Proteas thump Namibia to win ODI series with a match to spare

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

11 September 2026

05:11 pm

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Top-order batter Connor Esterhuizen, who made 119 runs, and fast bowler Duan Jansen, who took 4/31, were the standout performers for the SA team.

Proteas batter Connor Esterhuizen

Connor Esterhuizen celebrates his maiden international century during the second ODI between SA and Namibia in Windhoek. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

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South Africa delivered with bat and ball on Friday, earning a commanding 157-run victory over Namibia in the second one-day international (ODI) in Windhoek to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 336 runs to win, Namibia were placed in early trouble, with Proteas fast bowlers Eathan Bosch and Duan Jansen – both playing only their second ODI matches – combining well to have the hosts reeling at 3/1 in the fourth over after their top three batters were all removed for ducks.

And while Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus tried to launch a resurrection, contributing 68 runs off 84 balls for his 19th ODI half-century, he was not sufficiently backed by his fellow middle-order batters.

Namibia’s tail wagged in defiance, with Jan Balt making 26 and Ruben Trumpelmann hitting 30, but they were ultimately bowled out for 178 in the 42nd over of their innings.

Jansen, who took 4/31, and Bosch, who grabbed 3/27, were the best of the SA side’s bowlers.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Connor Esterhuizen bashed 119 runs off 110 deliveries, hitting his maiden international ton in only his second ODI.

Esterhuizen combined in a 183-run stand for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi, who made 79 off 87, racking up his second successive half-century.

The duo paved the way for the Proteas, who ultimately reached 335/9 in their 50 overs.

Frontline seamer Jack Brassell led Namibia’s attack, though the home team’s bowlers struggled to contain their fancied opposition.

The third and final ODI between SA and Namibia – a dead rubber clash – will be played in Windhoek on Sunday.

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