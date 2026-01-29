Promising all-rounder Kayla Reyneke called up to Proteas squad

The former SA U19 captain will be hoping to earn her first cap for the national women's team against Pakistan next month.

Less than five months out from the Women’s T20 World Cup, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi says the Proteas’ home tour against Pakistan in February will give the national team an opportunity to expand their options in the build-up to the global showpiece.

Rising star Miané Smit was omitted from both the T20 and ODI squads to face Pakistan, which were announced on Thursday, despite making her first ODI half-century against Ireland in East London last month.

Instead, another 20-year-old all-rounder, former SA U19 captain Kayla Reyneke, was called up in her place.

Mashimbyi said Smit still formed part of their long-term plans, but he felt Reyneke might offer more balance to the bowling unit as an off-spinner.

“She’s got a good cricket brain on her and she’s done well domestically,” Mashimbyi said.

“We just had a camp a few days ago and she showed a lot of promise, so I like what I hear about her and I love what I’ve seen her do.”

Looking ahead to World Cup

The three-match series against Pakistan was crucial, Mashimbyi said, as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup to be played in England and Wales in June and July.

“Leading up to the T20 World Cup we need to make sure we leave no stone unturned and we carry on from the momentum that we got in 2025,” he said.

“We’ve got new players, so it’s an opportunity to see what other players can do and also create a bit of depth.”

Van Niekerk dropped from ODI squad

Aside from the T20 series next month, the Proteas were also set to host Pakistan in three ODI matches.

While she was included in the T20 squad, experienced batter Dané van Niekerk was dropped from the 50-over squad, but Mashimbyi said this was to ensure they were managing the veteran player’s workload.

The Proteas were due to assemble for a camp next week, five days ahead of the opening match of the T20 series against Pakistan to be played in Potchefstroom on 10 February.

“The team is full of confidence after the way we ended 2025 (reaching the ODI World Cup final before winning ODI and T20 series wins against Ireland) but now we have to go again,” Mashimbyi said.

“It will be up to each individual to ensure we maintain and improve on our performances from last year.”

Proteas T20 squad

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Chloé Tryon, Dané van Niekerk

Proteas ODI squad

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kap, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon and Faye Tunnicliffe