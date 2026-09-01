‘I’m confident in my abilities’: Kwena Maphaka believes he can fill Kagiso Rabada’s shoes

Maphaka is expected to be given another opportunity to prove himself in the T20 tri-series match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

With experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada being sidelined for the one-day international (ODI) series against Australia later this month, 20-year-old speedster Kwena Maphaka believes he can fill his veteran compatriot’s shoes, and he hopes to prove this in the T20 International tri-series in Namibia which continues on Tuesday.

It was confirmed on Monday that Rabada had been ruled out of the three-match ODI series to be played in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom between 24-30 September, and it remained unclear whether he would be available for the three-match Test series against Australia later this month.

“I really hope that KG (Rabada) is back in time, but if that doesn’t happen it’s one of those things where somebody has to step up, and if that’s me then I’m really confident in my abilities,” Maphaka said on Monday.

“I’ve led the bowling attack before with the Lions and the SA U-19 team, and I’ve been in the Proteas setup for a little bit now, so I’m really confident in my abilities and I think I’ll be able to do the job if I’m asked to do so.”

Opportunity to shine in tri-series

Maphaka said he had worked hard during the off-season, receiving assistance from Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha and Lions bowling coach Allan Donald, and he was pleased with his performance in South Africa’s victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 tri-series on Sunday, taking 1/24 in his first game in nearly two months.

He was eager to continue building momentum in the early stages of the new season when the Proteas faced Zimbabwe in their third match of the tri-series in Windhoek on Tuesday (2pm start).

The youngster hoped to stick up his hand before the national squad was announced for the home tour against Australia, and he felt the ongoing series against lower-ranked sides was the perfect chance to do that.

“I think every opportunity you get to be out on the field representing your country is a massive one, especially with some of the bigger players not being on this tour,” Maphaka said.

“It’s definitely a chance for me to go out there, show my skill, hopefully put in some really good performances for my team, and hopefully that holds me in good stead moving forward.”

After Tuesday’s game against Zimbabwe, South Africa will face Namibia on Friday, ahead of the T20 tri-series final to be contested on Sunday.