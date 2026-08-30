Proteas aim to build momentum after getting tri-series campaign back on track

The SA team are top of the series log - narrowly ahead of Namibia on net run rate - but they still have two games to play ahead of the final.

The under-strength national squad are eager to learn from their lessons, according to spin bowler Prenelan Subrayen, as they look to build momentum in the T20 International tri-series in Windhoek.

The SA team, missing some senior players who were being rested, were handed a shock 18-run defeat against Namibia in their opening match of the series on Friday, but they bounced back to earn a convincing seven-wicket victory with 38 balls to spare against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Top-order batter Dewald Brevis was the star performer for the Proteas, contributing 75 runs in both games, and while he was dismissed with two overs left in the defeat to Namibia, he carried his team through with an unbeaten innings in the win over Zimbabwe.

Subrayen, who took 3/32 against Namibia and 2/27 against Zimbabwe, said the bowling attack had sat down and discussed some of their flaws after they struggled to contain the hosts in the opening game of the series, and they were pleased to have been able to recover and improve.

“I think it was a case of us reflecting yesterday after the day’s play (against Namibia), looking into ways that we could do better, especially in the small areas,” Subrayen said.

“I think the bowling unit came out today (against Zimbabwe) and they really fired.”

Learning about conditions

Touring with a relatively inexperienced squad, which included a couple of debutants, Subrayen felt it was crucial for the players to become accustomed to adjusting to foreign conditions, which would hold them in good stead in future international campaigns.

Having done well to bounce back after slipping against a lower-ranked Namibian side, they hoped to carry that form into their next game of the tri-series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

“Our main aim is to win games, and I think the morale of the changeroom after this win (on Saturday) is really good, so we’re definitely going to be taking momentum into the games coming up,” Subrayen said.

“And it’s definitely one for us to learn as well, with events coming up next year and in the future. It’s a chance for us to learn about conditions.”

After Tuesday’s fixture against Zimbabwe, South Africa will face Namibia on Friday as they look to book their spot in the T20 tri-series final to be played on Sunday.