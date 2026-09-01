Proteas defeat Zimbabwe to extend lead in T20 tri-series standings

Opening batter Lhuan-dré Pretorius laid a solid foundation for the SA side, smashing a career best 94 runs off 51 balls.

While they were given a bit of a late scare by the opposition’s tail order, the Proteas held their nerve to stretch their lead at the top of the T20 International tri-series table, earning a 43-run victory over Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Set a target of 186 runs to win, Zimbabwe’s batting line-up struggled to build momentum and found themselves in serious trouble at 66/8 in the 10th over of their innings.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza attempted to lead a recovery, however, putting up a solid fight by making 45 runs off 33 deliveries for his team.

And after he was removed, Zimbabwe’s tail wagged for longer than the SA team would have liked, with their last three batters contributing 49 runs. But they were left with too much work to do under significant pressure as they were bowled out for 142 in the 18th over.

Spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin was superb, with the Proteas captain taking 4/24, and fast bowler Duan Jansen continued his impressive run in his first international series by grabbing 3/21.

Proteas innings

Earlier, 20-year-old opening batter Lhuan-dré Pretorius laid a solid foundation for the Proteas after they won the toss.

Pretorius, who was given a life when he was dropped on 57, went on to smash a T20 International career best 94 runs off 51 balls.

He shared 68 runs with fellow opener Jordan Hermann (who hit 28 off 25) and combined in an 86-run partnership for the second wicket with Dewald Brevis (41 off 27).

And while Zimbabwe’s bowling attack ripped through South Africa’s middle order, the Proteas top order had done enough to put their side in the driving seat as they compiled 185/7.

Spinner Wessly Madhevere was the best of Zimbabwe’s bowlers, taking 3/20.

The Proteas, who were two points ahead of both other teams on the T20 International tri-series log, were set to face Namibia in their last round-robin match on Friday, with the final scheduled to be played on Sunday.