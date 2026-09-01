Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Proteas defeat Zimbabwe to extend lead in T20 tri-series standings

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

1 September 2026

05:21 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Opening batter Lhuan-dré Pretorius laid a solid foundation for the SA side, smashing a career best 94 runs off 51 balls.

Proteas batter Lhuan-dré Pretorius

Lhuan-dré Pretorius plays a shot for South Africa during their T20 tri-series game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

While they were given a bit of a late scare by the opposition’s tail order, the Proteas held their nerve to stretch their lead at the top of the T20 International tri-series table, earning a 43-run victory over Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Set a target of 186 runs to win, Zimbabwe’s batting line-up struggled to build momentum and found themselves in serious trouble at 66/8 in the 10th over of their innings.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza attempted to lead a recovery, however, putting up a solid fight by making 45 runs off 33 deliveries for his team.

And after he was removed, Zimbabwe’s tail wagged for longer than the SA team would have liked, with their last three batters contributing 49 runs. But they were left with too much work to do under significant pressure as they were bowled out for 142 in the 18th over.

Spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin was superb, with the Proteas captain taking 4/24, and fast bowler Duan Jansen continued his impressive run in his first international series by grabbing 3/21.

Proteas innings

Earlier, 20-year-old opening batter Lhuan-dré Pretorius laid a solid foundation for the Proteas after they won the toss.

Pretorius, who was given a life when he was dropped on 57, went on to smash a T20 International career best 94 runs off 51 balls.

He shared 68 runs with fellow opener Jordan Hermann (who hit 28 off 25) and combined in an 86-run partnership for the second wicket with Dewald Brevis (41 off 27).

And while Zimbabwe’s bowling attack ripped through South Africa’s middle order, the Proteas top order had done enough to put their side in the driving seat as they compiled 185/7.

Spinner Wessly Madhevere was the best of Zimbabwe’s bowlers, taking 3/20.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Proteas, who were two points ahead of both other teams on the T20 International tri-series log, were set to face Namibia in their last round-robin match on Friday, with the final scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 ANC candidate list moemish a sign of a collapsing party, says analyst
News MK party accuses Section 89 impeachment committee of ‘majoritarian abuse’ after Madonsela reversal
News ANC risks being locked out of municipal races as IEC stands firm on deadline
Motoring Petrol and diesel up in September: Here’s what you’ll pay
News Metres from disaster? Flyover at Cape Town Stadium sparks safety debate

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News