Dewald Brevis shines again, carrying Proteas to victory over Zimbabwe

Brevis hit 75 runs, racking up his second successive half-century.

The Proteas coasted to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe with 38 balls to spare, picking up their first win of the T20 International tri-series in Windhoek on Saturday.

Chasing 145 runs to win, the SA team raced to 146/3, climbing to the top of the tri-series standings with two matches to play ahead of next week’s final.

Top-order batter Dewald Brevis, who had hit 75 runs the day before in the Proteas’ 18-run loss to Namibia, bashed another half-century against the Zimbabweans.

He contributed 75 again – his third T20 International fifty – this time needing just 32 deliveries in an unbeaten innings which included seven fours and six sixes as he guided the national team to a convincing victory.

“It’s great to get a win. The boys showed improvement and it’s great to see,” Brevis told the cricinfo website after the game.

“I’m enjoying it (in Windhoek). It’s a lovely ground… and it’s an amazing place to play cricket,” Brevis .

Zimbabwe innings

Earlier, after they won the toss and chose to bat, Zimbabwe compiled 144/8 in their 20 overs, with opener Brian Bennett top-scoring for his side with 34 runs off 35 balls.

The Proteas bowling attack combined well, with all five players who were given the ball taking wickets.

Fast bowler Duan Jansen, playing only his second international match, grabbed three wickets, though he was expensive, giving away 45 runs from four overs. And spinner Prenelan Subrayen took 2/27.

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their next tri-series game in Windhoek on Tuesday.

“There are certain areas we want to improve and hopefully we can use these couple of days to get our mind and bodies off the game and come back stronger,” said Proteas captain Bjorn Fortuin.