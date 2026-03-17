‘Much better’: Proteas women hit back to level T20 series against New Zealand

Opening batter Tazmin Brits top-scored with 53 runs off 43 balls, and seamer Ayabonga Khaka took 4/27 to lead the bowling attack.

Delivering with bat and ball, South Africa beat New Zealand by 18 runs in the second women’s T20 International in Hamilton on Tuesday.

After being thumped by 80 runs in the opening fixture two days earlier, the SA team levelled the series at 1-1 with three games to play.

“It’s really nice to bounce back,” Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said after the game.

“It was a much, much better performance overall. We showed great batting intent and we hit our plans with the ball.”

Proteas innings

Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa’s top-order stood up.

Opener Tazmin Brits top-scored with 53 runs off 43 balls – her 15th career T20 half-century – and she was well supported by Suné Luus (31off 21) and Wolvaardt (41 not out off 33).

And while the middle-order experienced a mini collapse, all-rounder Kayla Reyneke added a quickfire 28 not out off just nine balls (including three sixes) as the tourists reached 177/5.

White Ferns innings

In response, six of New Zealand’s batters reached double figures in a combined effort, with captain Amelia Kerr (32 off 18) leading the charge.

But the Proteas bowlers piled on the pressure and prevented them from building enough momentum, and the hosts were bundled out for 159 runs in the last over of their innings.

Seamer Ayabonga Khaka was superb, taking 4/47, and spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba also played a key role, grabbing 3/27 to lead the SA team’s attack.

The third match of the women’s T20 International series will be played in Auckland on Friday.