Tazmin Brits lauds ‘silent assassin’ Ayabonga Khaka for leading Proteas attack

Ayabonga Khaka took 4/27 to lead South Africa's bowling attack in the 18-run win over New Zealand.

Top-order batter Tazmin Brits praised seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka for hitting her straps after both Proteas players stood up in the second women’s T20 International against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Having been thumped by 80 runs in the opening fixture two days earlier, the SA team earned an 18-run victory to level the series at 1-1 with three games to play.

Brits made 53 runs off 43 balls, guiding the tourists to 177/5, and Khaka took 4/27 to lead South Africa’s bowling attack as the hosts were bowled out for 159 in the final over of their innings.

Neither Brits nor Khaka were named Player of the Match, with that accolade going to 20-year-old Kayla Reyneke who hit a quickfire 28 off nine deliveries down the order and gave away 15 runs without a wicket from her two overs with the ball.

Brits, however, was delighted to see Khaka finding form after she took 1/37 in the opening match of the series.

“When it comes to Aya, I always say she’s a silent assassin,” Brits said after Tuesday’s game.

“She’s very quiet but she does her job quite well, and it’s nice to see her doing that in the game because that’s who we know. In the previous game I think she was a bit all over, so it’s nice to have her back.”

Bowlers stood up

The batters stood up in Hamilton, with Suné Luus (31off 21) and captain Laura Wolvaardt (41 not out off 33) playing impressive supporting roles to Brits.

But Brits credited the squad’s bowlers for carrying the tourists across the line with a fine all-round performance, which also saw spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba grabbing 3/27.

“I think they did very well. Our slower balls were good and we weren’t leaving the wicket as much,” Brits said.

“There wasn’t a lot of width like in the previous game when we were either short or full – a liquorice all sorts if I can say that – and this time they actually bowled a lot better.”

The third match of the women’s T20 International series between SA and New Zealand will be played in Auckland on Friday.