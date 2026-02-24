Proteas veteran Suné Luus working her way back to being a genuine all-rounder

Suné Luus is hopeful that she can become one of the Proteas frontline spinners again and be a genuine allrounder once again.

It was a star showing from Suné Luus that saw the Proteas women clinch a deserved 37-run win over Pakistan in the opening ODI of their three-match series in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Luus top scored with an unbeaten 93 for her team, and picked up credible figures of 2/31 in six overs with the ball, including a crucial wicket at a difficult time.

It is strange to think that Luus isn’t considered a genuine all-rounder for the Proteas anymore, which was a role she played earlier in her career, when she would bowl in every match.

She has picked up 180 wickets across ODIs and T20Is for the Proteas, but a few years ago she stopped bowling to focus fully on her batting.

Entrusted again

However, recently she has been entrusted with the ball again, although she isn’t always relied on, but she is hopeful that the more she produces positive results, the more captain Laura Wolvaardt will turn to her, as she did on Sunday against Pakistan.

Chasing 261 to win, in a reduced 41-over game, the visitors were cruising on 131/2 in the 24th over with two set batters on half centuries, when Luus was thrown the ball and she immediately struck, picking up the important wicket of Sidra Amin for 68.

That sparked a fightback from the Proteas and they eventually bowled out Pakistan for 223 for a comfortable win.

“I don’t know what she (Wolvaardt) wanted to do, but I am always there in the back of her armour. She knows I love bowling and I am always keen to bowl. So I think she just wanted to turn to me, see what I could do and if it could work,” said Luus after the match.

“She kept telling me, you deserve another over after that one. So I am happy it paid off. I want to be one of the frontline spinners again, so I am slowly working my way back towards that.

“It was crucial for us to get that wicket and I think it came at the right time. They were building a big partnership and they were both looking to score big hundreds.

“So I was very happy to be able to take that wicket. I think (Ayanda) Hlubi took a great catch, and I think that just shifted the momentum.”

Selfless Luus

Luus also showed her selfless side during the match, as despite nearing what could have been her third ODI century towards the end of their innings, she instead chose to play a support role for wicketkeeper batter Sinalo Jafta.

Jafta was playing her 50th ODI for the Proteas, and came in with them in trouble on 170/6 after 32 overs, only to produce an inspired innings as she scored her maiden ODI half century on her way to an unbeaten 57 off 38 balls, during a 90-run partnership off 56 balls with Luus.

“For me it was just about batting long and deep. When she (Jafta) came in there were still about 10 overs left, and the bowlers would have come in after. So I just wanted her to stay in until the end and make sure that we had that platform,” explained Luus.

“I think if I had went (on the attack) with her, upping the ante, we could have possibly been bowled out. So it was very important for me just to stay there and luckily she was hitting the ball very nicely, so it was easy for me just to take the singles and get her on strike.

“It’s not that I didn’t try (hit out towards the end). I think she was just hitting it really nicely and when a player plays like that you just give them the credit, put them on strike and just let them entertain everyone.”

The Proteas women will now look to secure the series against Pakistan in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.