Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

29 Jan 2024

10:28 am

Despite poor recent form, is there still Proteas chance for Faf du Plessis?

Du Plessis admitted late last year that he had been in talks with new Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter about a possible return.

Du Plessis

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis in action for his side in this seasons SA20. Picture: SA20

It will be interesting to see if former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis can find his touch in the closing stages of the SA20 and force himself into consideration for the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June. The 39-year-old Du Plessis can consider himself incredibly unlucky, having last played for the Proteas' T20 side in December 2020, despite him being in terrific form in various T20 competitions over the past three years. ALSO READ: The fuss about Faf must reach finality In Du Plessis’s autobiography, called Faf: Through Fire, he…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

It will be interesting to see if former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis can find his touch in the closing stages of the SA20 and force himself into consideration for the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June.

The 39-year-old Du Plessis can consider himself incredibly unlucky, having last played for the Proteas’ T20 side in December 2020, despite him being in terrific form in various T20 competitions over the past three years.

ALSO READ: The fuss about Faf must reach finality

In Du Plessis’s autobiography, called Faf: Through Fire, he claimed that a complete breakdown in his relationship with former Proteas coach Mark Boucher was to blame for his omission from the Proteas ODI (last played July 2019) and T20 teams.

Having retired from Test cricket in February 2021, Du Plessis still kept himself available internationally for the shorter format of the game, and has pushed his case for selection with some brilliant performances in various tournaments.

He has particularly shone in the Indian Premier League where he was the second highest run scorer in the 2021 edition, seventh highest (behind fellow South Africans Quinton de Kock and David Miller) in the 2022 edition and again second highest in the 2023 edition.

In the inaugural edition of South Africa’s flagship SA20 competition he was also in top form to finish as the second highest run scorer behind England’s Jos Buttler last year.

Proteas return

Du Plessis admitted late last year that he had been in talks with new Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter about a possible return to the national setup, but his form has waned over the past six months or so casting doubt on that.

A tennis elbow injury that needed surgery halfway through 2023 is part of the reason for his dip in form, with Du Plessis recently admitting that he has struggled to regain his previous form since going under the knife.

In this season’s SA20 he has been in dreadful form, currently sitting 33rd on the run scoring chart with 74 runs in six innings at an average of just 14.80.

But he was unlucky to see his best showing, of an unbeaten 25 off 12 balls, cut short after the Joburg Super Kings v Pretoria Capitals game was washed out on Saturday night after just 4.4 overs.

Du Plessis now has three more pool matches, and hopefully a few knockout games, to try and rediscover his touch and put himself back in Proteas contention, and if he can fire down the back straight he should be seriously considered once again.

Read more on these topics

Faf du Plessis Joburg Super Kings Rob Walter SA20

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Dispute brings Liezel de Jager murder trial to a halt
South Africa WATCH LIVE: ICJ judgment on SA Gaza genocide case against Israel
Celebs And Viral ‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support
Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe