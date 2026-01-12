Pretoria Capitals thump MI Cape Town to claim top spot on SA20 log

While the Pretoria outfit lifted themselves one point clear at the top of the standings, MI Cape Town remained stranded at the bottom of the table.

The Pretoria Capitals climbed to the top of the SA20 standings on Monday night, romping to a commanding 53-run win over struggling title holders MI Cape Town in Centurion.

Set a target of 186 runs to win, the visitors were restricted to 132/7 by a Capitals attack spearheaded by fast bowler Gideon Peters, who was more expensive than the rest of his teammates but kept the pressure on the opposition batters by taking 3/32 from his four overs.

Top-order batter Reeza Hendricks put up a fight for the Cape Town side, contributing an unbeaten 68 runs off 50 deliveries, but it was not enough as his team fell well short in their chase.

Pretoria Capitals innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Capitals batters combined well, with five of their players contributing more than 20 runs each.

Though their top order did not blow the world apart, they laid a solid foundation for middle-order batters Sherfane Rutherford and Dewald Brevis to pick up the pace in the latter stages of the innings.

Rutherford hit 53 runs off 27 balls and Brevis bashed 34 off 19 as they shared a quickfire 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket. They guided their team to 185/6 in their 20 overs, paving the way to a convincing victory.

Five of the Cape Town bowlers took wickets, led by speedster Kagiso Rabada who took 2/33, but they were unable to contain the Capitals batters in the second half of the innings.

Current standings

While the Pretoria outfit lifted themselves one point clear of Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the top of the SA20 table with their bonus-point victory, MI Cape Town remained stranded at the bottom of the log.

Next up, the Capitals host Paarl Royals in their next match in Centurion on Thursday, while MI Cape Town are up against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a must-win clash at Newlands on Friday.