Markram opts to bowl after replacing injured Proteas captain Bavuma

Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bowl first after replacing injured regular skipper Temba Bavuma as Proteas captain for the third and final ODI against West Indies in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Wayne Parnell were introduced to the team, and Bavuma (hamstring injury) was replaced along with Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs and Tabraiz Shamsi for the series decider.

West Indies announced an unchanged team from the side that earned a 48-run victory in the second match.

With the first game of the series having been washed out, the Proteas must win the final game (starting at 10am) to draw the series.

South Africa

Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph