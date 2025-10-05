Top 10 stories of the day: Water board trip fury | Mashaba comeback talk | Gov plans gas subsidy

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 05 October 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, a KwaZulu-Natal water board reportedly spent R125 000 on a first-class trip to New York so an employee could run in the marathon, sparking criticism as local communities face water shortages.

Also, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has not ruled out returning as Johannesburg mayor, leaving open the possibility of contesting Helen Zille for the role.

Meanwhile, the government is considering subsidising gas cylinders and refills to alleviate costs for poor households that rely on gas for cooking and heating.

Weather tomorrow: 06 October 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) predicts isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with possible severe thunderstorms and damaging interior winds in the east. Full weather forecast here.

Water board splashes R125k on US marathon while taps run dry

A scandal has erupted around Umngeni-uThukela Water, which reportedly spent R125 000 for a supply-chain official to fly first class to New York to run in the marathon, plus accommodation in a luxury hotel, even as local communities experience water supply disruptions.

The trip was authorised by the CEO despite internal objections, and forms part of a broader R390 875 in “sponsorship” costs for foreign excursions by the entity.

Picture: iStock

The board is now under fire, especially as residents in KZN municipalities continue to suffer water cuts amid debt disputes.

An internal audit has been launched to probe the spending, even though the Auditor-General gave an unqualified report earlier this year and the utility posted an operating profit.

Mashaba eyes Joburg mayor comeback as ActionSA weighs its options

As local government elections loom, ActionSA is still deciding who to field for Johannesburg mayor.

The party has introduced TV personality Xolani Khumalo as a candidate, but has not ruled out reapproaching former mayor Herman Mashaba, who says he is “still available” if no suitable younger candidate emerges

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Meanwhile, the DA has already signalled Helen Zille as its pick.

Mashaba previously served as Joburg mayor under the DA from 2016 to 2019, and the possibility of his returning has sparked debate inside political circles

Government plans subsidy for gas cylinders to ease household costs

The government is exploring a subsidy for gas cylinders and refills to ease the burden on impoverished communities that depend on gas for cooking and lighting.

Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the move would complement free basic electricity programmes and help reduce reliance on unsafe fuels like coal and wood, which pose health and environmental risks.

No concrete timeline has been announced, but the proposal comes as liquid petroleum (LP) gas prices have recently decreased and households face high cylinder and refill costs.

Photo: iStock

A 9 kg cylinder can cost between R600 and R900, while refills run R300–R400, depending on provider

Crime and climate chaos drive surge in insurance claims

South Africans are increasingly concerned about climate shocks and crime, prompting record levels of short-term insurance claims.

According to the Santam Insurance Barometer, 18% of consumers filed claims in the past year, the highest since 2019, spurred by storms, floods, and theft.

Storm damage in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KZN government

Insurers warn that deteriorating infrastructure, deferred maintenance, and negligent upkeep amplify losses from extreme weather.

Proteas women vow to bounce back after England thrashing

After a heavy 10-wicket defeat to England in their World Cup opener, the South African women’s cricket team is looking ahead rather than dwelling on past failure.

Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta urged the team to refocus and said they’ll take it “one ball at a time” in their upcoming match versus New Zealand.

Sinalo Jafta after being dismissed during the SA team’s opening match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup against England earlier this week. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Despite their shaky start, the Proteas believe in the depth of their batting order, with players like Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, and Marizanne Kapp seen as potential match-winners.

