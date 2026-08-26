‘I cried’: Duan Jansen relieved to join twin brother Marco in Proteas set-up

While his brother Marco has played 83 international matches, Duan has had to be a lot more patient before receiving his opportunity.

Nearly five years after his twin brother Marco made his international debut, fast bowler Duan Jansen is so eager to make his mark on the global stage that he was reduced to tears when he was informed he had been called up to the Proteas squad.

Duan Jansen forms part of a second-string national squad that will face Namibia and Zimbabwe in a T20 International tri-series starting in Windhoek on Friday.

“To get this call-up means a lot for me personally because it just shows that even though things get tough, you just keep doing your job, go to training and do the hard stuff you don’t want to do, and it can pay off,” he said on Wednesday.

“So for me when I got that call, to be honest I cried a little bit. It means a lot for me and obviously for my family as well.”

‘We’re exactly the same’

Well known in international cricket, Marco Jansen has already played 83 matches for the Proteas, but while the lesser-known Duan Jansen has played 121 games at top-flight domestic level, he has had to be a lot more patient before receiving his chance.

Duan insists, however, that he is as equally capable as his twin. He simply hasn’t had the opportunity.

“I know this and my brother knows this, but we’re exactly the same. It just comes down to performance on the day, but if you look at it on a broader spectrum we can do exactly the same job, even though we’re two different people,” he said.

“He (Marco) has done a lot of good things for the Proteas, and I’m starting my journey here (in Namibia), so I still need to show it on this stage but I’m here for a reason and a certain goal, and I’m going to reach that goal.

“If I have to show that to the world, that I belong here, I’m going to do that.”

Hard work proves worthwhile

Though he admitted at a stage in his career Duan considered calling it quits as his brother soared, he was glad he stuck it out.

“Just trying to move forward and put in the hard work, that was the most difficult part for me, to wake up every morning and say ‘ok, I have to do this to improve’.

“It didn’t feel like I was improving, even though I put in the hard work, bowling five hours a day some days… but even though it doesn’t look like you’re getting the rewards at that point, over time it’s going to pay off.”