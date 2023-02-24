Proteas searching for ‘perfect game’ in T20 World Cup playoff

Ross Roche

The Proteas are hoping to shine in all departments when they take on England in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday afternoon (3pm start).

It has been an up and down tournament for the hosts so far, winning two and losing two of their group games, but they will be hoping that everything finally comes together at the right time against powerhouse England.

ALSO READ: Opinion – Anything is possible in a playoff and the Proteas have a chance

England have cruised through the competition so far with four wins and will be fired up for the game, so the Proteas will have to be at their absolute best in all three departments if they want to win.

“It is always a great honour to be in a (World Cup) semifinal and it took a lot of hard work to get here, so I am really proud of the girls,” said Proteas captain Sune Luus.

“We are still searching for that perfect game where all three aspects of the game click together and work nicely. So that is something we are focusing on against England.

“With our batting we will be focusing on our KPI’s (key performance indicators) and making sure that we tick all our boxes, as well as in the bowling and the fielding departments.”

The Proteas head into the match off an impressive 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in their final pool match earlier this week and they will be looking to take that momentum into the semi.

Struggling batting department

But their batting department have yet to hit their straps in the tournament and they will need a massive improvement to challenge England.

The highest score they have managed so far was the 132/6 they posted against New Zealand, while even in the easy chase against Bangladesh they struggled at the start, scoring just 43 in the first 10 overs before bashing 74 runs off the next 47 balls to cruise home in the end.

ALSO READ: Proteas must overcome pressure to reach World Cup final, says Wolvaardt

“We knew the stakes for that (Bangladesh) game. But the way the two batters went about the chase after those first 10 overs is the way that we want to start against England. We want to bring that exciting brand of attacking cricket from the start,” said Luus.

“It is going to be a big occasion. We know what it’s like to be on the other (losing) side. We know exactly what it feels like and we don’t want to be there again.

“So there is enough motivation for us to go out and enjoy the game. We have nothing to lose and we are just going to go out there, try play our best cricket and try and enjoy the moment as well.”

Luus is also looking forward to playing in front of a packed home support, who she hopes will help inspire the team to what would be a famous playoff win.

“I am very excited for the match. It is our first time being in a home semifinal, so it is the first time that the crowd is going to be for us and not against us,” she said.

“It is all very exciting and I just can’t wait to take the field.”